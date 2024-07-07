Team USA 2024 Olympics: Steve Kerr ‘Blown Away’ By How Hard LeBron James Practices

This year’s Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is as stacked as ever with Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both among the future Hall of Famers on the squad.

The rest of the roster includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton.

All of those guys are used to starting and playing heavy minutes on their NBA teams, which will make it tough for head coach Steve Kerr and his staff to balance.

If Team USA is gonna bring home the gold though then everyone will need to buy in, and the 39-year-old James will certainly be leading the way in that department.

LeBron is playing in the Olympics for the first time since 2012, but even after 21 NBA seasons, his game remains as strong as ever. The same can be said for his energy as Kerr came away impressed with what he saw from James in the team’s first practice, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I was blown away by how hard he practices,” Kerr said Saturday after Team USA’s first training camp practice at UNLV. “And I went to [assistant coach Ty Lue] and [assistant coach Erik Spoelstra] and I said, ‘Is this normal?’ They said, ‘Every day, every day.’ To Spo I said, ‘What about way back when you got him?’ Spo said, ‘Every day. Every drill, every walkthrough.’”

James setting the standard from day one at Team USA practice is great to see as now all of the other stars on the roster need to follow suit. LeBron also led the way in putting this roster together, getting other top guys to compete after USA basketball struggled in last year’s FIBA World Cup.

Not only is the squad as strong as ever, but so is the coaching staff as Kerr is joined by two of James’ former coaches in Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue, as well as Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

LeBron James likely to start for Team USA

While Steve Kerr has yet to make any decisions when it comes to lineups and his starters, it seems likely that LeBron James will be one of his top five. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are also considered likely to start, which means two spots are up for grabs during training camp and exhibition games.

