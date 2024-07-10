Team USA 2024 Paris Olympics & Exhibition Schedule & TV Info

Although the 2024-25 NBA season is a few months away, basketball doesn’t stop as the 2024 Olympics in Paris are right around the corner. Team USA met for its first set of practices this past weekend and the roster is stacked as it includes some of the league’s biggest and brightest stars.

The Los Angeles Lakers are well-represented as the Americans will be led by LeBron James as well as Anthony Davis. James and Davis were part of the Team USA roster that won gold in the 2012 Olympics in London and 12 years later will look to repeat the feat.

Joining them are fellow stars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Jayson Tatum. Team USA also features young superstars in Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, who got their first taste of international play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Rounding out the roster is Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday, who are back looking to bring home gold after doing so in 2021.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will be leading Team USA on the sidelines, but he’s got plenty of help as he’s got Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few as assistants.

It’s a star-studded group that is considered the favorites to win it all, though the international stage is brimming with talent across all the countries. Canada, France, Serbia and Greece are considered the biggest threats to the U.S., but there are also countries like Germany, Australia and Spain that are lurking in the other brackets.

With 73 current NBA players representing their respective countries in this year’s tournament, the games will likely be much closer than they have been in year’s past. However, Team USA has brought home the gold the past four Olympics and it’ll be exciting to see if they can make it five consecutive wins.

Their schedule kicks off with some exhibition games to get ready for the Olympics before heading to France at the end of the month.

Team USA schedule & TV info

USA Basketball Showcase

USA vs. Canada, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 7:30 p.m. PT, Las Vegas, NV, FS1

USA vs. Australia, Monday, July 15, 2024, 9:00 a.m. PT, Abu Dhabi, UAE, FS1

USA vs. Serbia, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 9:00 a.m. PT, Abu Dhabi, UAE, FS1

USA vs. South Sudan, Saturday, July 20, 2024, 12:00 p.m. PT, London, United Kingdom, FOX

USA vs. Germany, Monday, July 22, 2024, 12:00 p.m. PT, London, United Kingdom, FOX

Men’s 5×5 Olympic Games Paris

USA vs. Serbia, Sunday, July 28, 2024, 8:15 a.m. PT, Lille, France, NBC

USA vs. South Sudan, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 12:00 p.m. PT, Lille, France, NBC

USA vs. Puerto Rico, Saturday, August 3, 2024, 8:15 a.m. PT, Lille, France, NBC

