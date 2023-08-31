Team USA To Face Lithuania & Montenegro In Second Round Group Stage At 2023 FIBA World Cup

So far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Team USA has been one of the most impressive squads to watch. With the likes of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves providing excellent performances, Team USA cruised through the first round of the group stage, winning all three games by an average of 32.3 points.

With the first round done, the Americans now move on to the second round group stage where they are a part of Group J. The results from the first round carry over, and Team USA will now play two more games, first against Lithuania on Friday and then against Montenegro on Sunday.

Team USA has used their youth, speed and shooting to their advantage so far throughout this tournament, as well as their depth, and have been getting contributions from the entire roster. Edwards is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 16.3 points per game so far, but four other players average in double figures including Reaves, Jackson, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Brunson.

Reaves leads the team with 4.3 assists per game as well as in 3-point shooting at an impressive 55.6% from deep. Team USA as a whole is shooting over 39% from 3-point range and it has been one of their biggest strengths so far. But they will need to keep up that level of play and shore up some of their weaknesses if they plan on continuing to advance.

Like Team USA, Lithuania cruised through their first-round group undefeated and are led by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas who is averaging 13.7 points and 10 rebounds so far. One of the main issues for the Americans has been their lack of size and keeping teams off the glass, and Valanciunas is a bruising physical center who can cause some issues for Team USA down low.

The Americans’ Sunday opponent, Montenegro, is also led by a physical big man in Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls. He is one of the top scorers in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks, and is exactly the type of center Team USA might struggle with because of his brute strength.

Should Team USA take care of business, they will move on to the World Cup quarterfinals which take place on September 5 and 6. The semi-finals will be next Friday, September 8 with the Finals, should Team USA advance that far, going down next Sunday, September 10.