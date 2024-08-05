Team USA Vs. Brazil Preview: Knockout Round Begins With Quarterfinals

After a dominant display during group play, everything now goes up another level for Team USA as the knockout round of the 2024 Olympics in Paris begins. LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will lead the Americans against Brazil in the quarterfinals of the knockout round.

Team USA went 3-0 in group play and nabbed the top spot in the bracket while Brazil went 1-2 in Group B, but qualified for the knockout round by way of point differential.

LeBron has been the catalyst for Team USA, particularly with his playmaking ability as he leads the team in assists at 7.3 per game to go along with 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. And while Curry has struggled overall, the greatest shooter ever is always capable of the hottest of stretches.

But it is the bench where Team USA separated themselves from everyone else. Durant and Anthony Edwards were the two leading scorers for the Americans in group play while Anthony Davis has been the best big man on the squad, leading Team USA in total rebounds and blocks. Numerous times, the bench has come in and completely changed the momentum of the game and that shouldn’t change in the knockout round against Brazil.

Brazil is led by veteran Vitor Benite as well as former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo, who are averaging 14 and 13.4 points, respectively. Los Angeles Lakers fans will also be familiar with point guard Marcelo Huertas, who at 41 years old, remains a key part of the Brazil squad as the oldest player in the tournament.

Team USA will need to be on point in defending the 3-point line as Brazil is shooting 45.3% as a team from deep. They will also need to put bodies on the Brazilians, who are physical and very good on the offensive glass. But where the Americans can really do damage is by creating turnover as Brazil is coughing it up 16 times per game. If Team USA can lock in defensively and get out in transition, Brazil should have no answer.

It will also be important for USA to keep up their ball movement on offense. If the ball is swinging and players are moving around, they are impossible to stop with the weapons they have at their disposal and should have no issues getting past Brazil as long as they don’t make too many mistakes and beat themselves.

Team USA (3-0) vs. Brazil (1-2)

12:30 p.m. PT, August 6, 2024

Bercy Arena, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Peacock TV

Projected Team USA Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Jrue Holiday

PF: LeBron James

C: Joel Embiid

Key Reserves: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White

Projected Brazil Starting Lineup:

PG: Marcelo Huertas

SG: Georginho De Paula

SF: Gui Santos

PF: Leonardo Meindl

C: Bruno Caboclo

Key Reserves: Raul Neto, Vitor Benite, Yago Santos

