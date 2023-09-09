Team USA Vs. Canada Preview: Austin Reaves & Americans Look To Leave FIBA World Cup With Bronze Medal

Unfortunately for Team USA, they were unable to overcome Germany, coming up just short in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semifinals. But there is still a chance for them to leave the tournament on a high note and with a medal as they take on Canada in the Bronze Medal game.

As has been the case for Team USA throughout this tournament, the team is carried by their array of guards and wings led by Anthony Edwards. He is the leading scorer on the American squad at 18.1 points per game and his 23-point effort against Germany in the semifinals nearly brought Team USA back form a late deficit.

Likewise, Mikal Bridges and Austin Reaves have both been extremely consistent for Team USA as well. Reaves is coming off maybe his best game of the tournament with his 21-point effort against the Germans while Bridges added 17 points and knocked down all three of his 3-pointers.

The biggest challenge for Team USA against Canada will be slowing down Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgious-Alexander. The All-NBA First Team guard has been one of the best players in the entire World Cup, ranking sixth in scoring at 23.6 points per game while also leading Canada with 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals. But he is far from Canada’s only talented player.

The Canadians, even without Jamal Murray, boast a talented roster of NBA players including Knicks wing R.J. Barrett, big man Kelly Olynyk, and everyone’s favorite player to boo, Dillon Brooks.

But what Canada doesn’t have, that has been an Achilles heel for Team USA, is the big physical bigs who control the boards. Olynyk and Dwight Powell are the primary bigs and they simply do not provide the same issues that teams such as Germany and Lithuania presented.

This will be a game focused on the perimeter primarily and while Canada may have the single best player, Team USA’s depth could be of good use in this contest. Turnovers will also be a key factor as the Americans thrive when they’re able to get out on the break. If they can force miscues from Canada while taking care of the ball themselves, they could walk out with a medal around their necks.

Team USA (5-2) vs. Canada (5-2)

1:45 a.m. PT, September 10, 2023

Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Phillipines

TV: ESPN2

Projected Team USA Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Josh Hart

C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Key Reserves: Tyrese Haliburton, Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis

Projected Canada Starting Lineup:

PG: Shai Gilgious-Alexander

SG: Dillon Brooks

SF: R.J. Barrett

PF: Kelly Olynyk

C: Dwight Powell

Key Reserves: Nickiel Alexander-Walker, Lu Dort, Melvin Ejim

