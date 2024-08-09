Team USA Vs. France Preview: Gold Medal On The Line In Paris

It took a comeback for the ages for Team USA to get by Serbia in the Olympics semifinal. And now LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will have to get through basketball’s biggest phenom in Victor Wembanyama and host country France to take home the gold.

Getting through France won’t be easy as they have risen to another level in the knockout round, taking out the two teams most felt were Team USA’s top challengers in Canada and France. Their success starts, of course, with Wembanyama who leads France in all five major statistical categories. But he has some great help around him as well.

Isaia Cordinier is shooting 50% from 3-point range and Evan Fournier has continually come up clutch in big moments for France throughout this tournament, so Team USA must keep eyes on them at all times as they can completely swing momentum and get the French crowd into a frenzy.

Perhaps most important for Team USA will be matching the energy and physicality that Guerschon Yabusele and Mathias Lessort bring to the table. That duo has been the game-changing for France, constantly creating extra opportunities and flat out bullying the opposition. Additionally, veteran Nicolas Batum, much like he has been throughout his NBA career, is a connector for this team that does so many little things that don’t always show up in the box score.

Team USA has the size to combat this with Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo all having their moments throughout this tournament. But they will all need to be locked in defensively and on the glass, not just to contain Wembanyama, but also to limit the impact Yabusele and Lessort bring.

Offensively, it is all about continuing the ball movement that has served Team USA well throughout the tournament. LeBron is at the forefront of that with his playmaking and he continues to be the leader of this squad, making sure the rest of the team gets going. Curry is coming off by far his best game of the summer with 36 against Serbia and while Durant was quiet most of that game, he stepped up with some huge shots late.

Team USA has to be very careful about falling behind early. France will have that entire arena behind them and the atmosphere has been insane in Paris. This will be a game where the bigs are key. Embiid, Davis and Adebayo will need to control the paint while also making things tough on Wembanyama.

With LeBron continuing to play at this ridiculous level, and Curry finally finding his rhythm, Team USA should be fine offensively and as long as their defense locks in at the same level, they should be able to walk away with gold. But France has taken out the other top contenders this tournament, so they will be more than ready to make it 3-for-3.

Team USA (5-0) vs. France (4-1)

12:30 p.m. PT, August 10, 2024

Bercy Arena, Paris, France

TV: NBC, Peacock TV

Projected Team USA Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Jrue Holiday

PF: LeBron James

C: Joel Embiid

Key Reserves: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Derrick White

Projected France Starting Lineup:

PG: Frank Ntilikina

SG: Isaia Cordinier

SF: Nicolas Batum

PF: Guerschon Yabusele

C: Victor Wembanyama

Key Reserves: Evan Fournier, Mathias Lessort, Rudy Gobert, Andrew Albicy, Matthew Strazel

