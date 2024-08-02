Team USA Vs. Puerto Rico Preview: Final Olympic Group Stage Game

Team USA has already clinched their place in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals in Paris with wins over Serbia and South Sudan. But they have one group stage game left on the docket, facing off against the winless Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis should available to play, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Davis tweaked his ankle in the United States’ win over South Sudan but had no concerns about missing time. However, Kerr also revealed he is going back to the team’s original starting lineup after switching things up last game.

Kerr went with Davis, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum to combat the wing-heavy athleticism of South Sudan. But Puerto Rico, like much of the rest of the Olympic field, are guard and center-heavy. So Kerr is opting to return to the Curry, James, Booker, Jrue Holiday and Joel Embiid lineup.

Puerto Rico is led by one current NBA player in Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans and has former NBA players Davon Reed — who played for the Lakers in 2022-23 — and Tremont Waters. Defensively, Puerto Rico is strong and could make some trouble for Team USA.

However, their offense has been lackluster in their first two games. They scored 79 points in an 11-point loss to South Sudan and scored only 66 in a crushing 41-point loss to Serbia. The United States should have no issues with Puerto Rico given their offensive talent.

The exhibition games, though, showed that the U.S. is indeed vulnerable and any team could give them a run for their money. And with the quarterfinals already locked up, Team USA has to be careful about complacency in the final group stage game. A win over Puerto Rico would essentially guarantee them the top seed in the knockout stage.

The starting lineup Kerr is going with for the final game has also had some issues getting off to slow starts, something they’ll need to work on for the knockout games. But with a fully-healthy roster, the United States should be able to secure an easier victory again Alvarado and Puerto Rico.

Team USA (2-0) vs. Puerto Rico (0-2)

8:15 a.m. PT, August 3, 2024

Pierre Mauroy Stadium, Lille, France

TV: NBC, Peacock TV

Projected Team USA Starting Lineup:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Jrue Holiday

PF: LeBron James

C: Joel Embiid

Key Reserves: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum

Projected Puerto Rico Starting Lineup:

PG: Jose Alvarado

SG: Tremont Waters

SF: Isaiah Pineiro

PF: Ismael Romero

C: George Conditt IV

Key Reserves: Davon Reed, Christopher Ortiz, Gian Clavell

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!