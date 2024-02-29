The 10 Best Spots for Lakers Fans to Watch Games in New York City

For fans of the Los Angeles Lakers living in or visiting New York City, the quest to find the perfect venue to watch and even bet on the games is serious business. The city is peppered with establishments that not only broadcast NBA games but also offer an immersive sport viewing experience, complete with delicious food and beverages.

Thanks to insights from Yelp, The Infatuation, and personal explorations, we’ve curated a list of the top places that cater to the needs and spirits of Lakers fans.

Mudville 9, Tribeca

Mudville 9 stands out not just for its excellent buffalo wings, which are a rare find in their perfection, but also for its commitment to providing Lakers fans with the best viewing experience. Here, you can enjoy their selection of over 20 draft beers while watching the game on large screens. Just be sure to mention your game preference when booking, and they’ll have the Lakers game playing close to you.

Bodega 88, Upper West Side

Bodega 88 is the Lakers fan’s refuge for solo game nights or when you’re trying to avoid the all-too-familiar dating app debriefs. Compact yet equipped with big screens and personal booth screens, it offers a cozy ambiance to focus on the game. Their strong caipirinhas and Latin-inspired menu items, like the Dominican honey-glazed fried calamari, add a unique twist to your sports night.

Stout, Financial District

With its spacious layout and subdued lighting, Stout provides a more upscale sports viewing experience. Spread across Manhattan with four locations, the Financial District outpost is particularly noteworthy for its generous spacing and tall ceilings, ensuring a comfortable watch party for Lakers games. Their weekend unlimited drink brunch special is a bonus for those game-day meetups.

Hair of the Dog, Lower East Side

Unpretentious and bustling, Hair of the Dog caters to sports fans with its plethora of screens and daily drink specials. It’s the perfect environment for those who don’t mind a lively crowd and enjoy engaging in spirited games of beer pong during halftime.

The Hairy Lemon, Alphabet City

For those whose dedication to basketball rivals that of college football fanatics, The Hairy Lemon is your haven. Packed with TVs and offering a straightforward menu of wings, fries, and pints, it’s the ideal spot for Lakers fans to gather and cheer on their team, provided they’re not from the rival camp.

Standings, East Village

Standings is for Lakers fans who prefer energetic environment to watch crucial games. Despite its small size, the bar is big on spirit, with TVs covering every wall and a selection of high-quality beers on tap, making it a prime spot for immersing yourself in the game's excitement.

Triona’s, Gramercy

Triona’s might be known as a Michigan and Chicago sports bar, but it welcomes Lakers fans with open arms. It offers a laid-back atmosphere with plenty of TVs and bar seating, making it a great neighborhood spot for catching the game while enjoying pitchers of light beer.

Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx

Clara’s, Brooklyn

In Bushwick, Clara’s offers a cozy couch setup in front of a huge projector screen, providing a more intimate viewing experience. It’s a great option for those looking to watch multiple games simultaneously, including the Lakers, in a divey yet comfortable setting.

Blackbird’s, Astoria

Blackbird’s serves up a special Sunday menu perfect for game day, featuring items like onion rings, chili dogs, and their unbeatable signature wings. It’s a classic neighborhood pub with a welcoming atmosphere for Lakers fans looking for quality food and a good game.

The Whiskey on Grand, Brooklyn

For a mix of whiskey aficionados and basketball fans, The Whiskey on Grand is a top choice. It’s equipped with plenty of TVs and seating options for groups, making it a great spot for Knicks and Lakers fans to coexist and enjoy the game.

The Bronx Alehouse

Even when there’s no game on, The Bronx Alehouse remains a worthwhile visit for its excellent beer selection and bar food. When Lakers games are broadcasted, it becomes a lively spot for fans to gather, offering plenty of TVs and comfortable seating for an enjoyable viewing experience.

Each of these venues offers something unique for Lakers fans in NYC, whether you’re looking for a solo viewing spot, a classy setting for brunch and basketball, or a dedicated sports bar atmosphere. No matter where you are in the city, there’s a place ready to welcome you with open arms and a Lakers game on the screen.