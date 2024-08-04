The Pressure will be on Los Angeles Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht this Season

The Los Angeles Lakers face a pivotal 2024-25 NBA season after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign that saw them finish 3rd in the Pacific Division and 7th in the Western Conference. Despite advancing through the play-in tournament, the Lakers were swiftly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the defending champion Denver Nuggets, losing the series 4-1.

This early exit has put immense pressure on the organization to improve, with much of that burden falling on rookie Dalton Knecht and new head coach JJ Redick.

Hiring Redick as head coach marks a significant shift for the Lakers. As a first-time head coach, Redick brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of playing experience. His appointment, however, also adds to the pressure on the team to perform, as Redick will need to quickly adapt to the challenges of leading an NBA franchise with high expectations.

According to 20bet.com, the Lakers are +3000 underdogs to win the 2024-25 NBA Championship. The Lakers’ lack of significant offseason moves has further intensified the spotlight on Knecht. With the departures of key role players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince, the Lakers will rely heavily on their 17th overall pick to contribute immediately. This situation places unusual pressure on rookies, especially those selected outside the lottery.

Dalton Knecht

Knecht’s journey to the NBA has been unconventional. At 23 years old, he’s older than the typical rookie. He spent two years at Northeastern Junior College before transferring to Northern Colorado and landing in Tennessee for his senior year. This maturity could be an asset, as the Lakers expect him to adapt quickly to the NBA game.

During his college career, Knecht demonstrated impressive scoring ability, particularly in his final season at Tennessee. He averaged 21.7 points per game while shooting 40% from three-point range, leading the SEC in scoring. His ability to create his shot and knock down perimeter jumpers could provide a much-needed offensive boost for the Lakers.

Knecht’s Summer League performance showed his potential at the NBA level. While his shooting percentages dipped slightly, he averaged 17.3 points per game. His willingness to take and make difficult shots stood out, as did his confidence on the court. However, the Summer League highlighted areas where Knecht would need to improve, particularly on the defensive end and in his decision-making with the ball.

Pressure to Perform

The Lakers’ roster construction amplifies the pressure on Knecht. With LeBron James entering his 22nd NBA season and Anthony Davis’s injury history, the team desperately needs additional scoring and playmaking. Knecht’s ability to space the floor and create offense could be crucial in taking some of the burden off the Lakers’ stars.

Furthermore, the Lakers’ lack of financial flexibility means they’re counting on internal improvement and contributions from their young players. Knecht’s rookie contract provides valuable cost control, but it also means the team needs him to outperform his draft position to compete in the loaded Western Conference.

The specter of the Lakers’ recent playoff disappointments looms large over the upcoming season. While winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament was a bright spot, it ultimately didn’t translate to postseason success. The franchise and its fanbase are hungry for a deep playoff run, and Knecht will be expected to play a significant role in making that happen.

Coach Redick’s system and how he utilizes Knecht will be crucial. Redick’s experience as a sharpshooter could be invaluable in helping Knecht adjust to the NBA three-point line and the faster pace of the professional game. However, Redick must also balance developing Knecht with the win-now mentality that comes with coaching LeBron James and a Lakers team that is always in championship-or-bust mode.

Final Word

As the 2024-25 season approaches, all eyes in Los Angeles will be on Dalton Knecht. His ability to contribute immediately, space the floor, and provide scoring punch off the bench could be the difference between another early playoff exit and a return to championship contention for the Lakers. The pressure is immense, but if Knecht can rise to the occasion, he has the opportunity to become a key piece in the next chapter of Lakers basketball.