The Top Ten Greatest Lakers of All Time in 2024

The Los Angeles Lakers boast an unparalleled legacy in NBA history, with a roster of legendary players that reads like a who’s who of basketball greatness. From Minneapolis to Hollywood, the franchise has consistently fielded some of the most extraordinary talents ever to grace the hardwood.

Ranking the top 10 Lakers of all time is daunting, given the number of Hall of Famers and NBA champions who donned the purple and gold. With 17 championships, the Lakers have been home to 21 Hall of Fame players, each leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

In compiling this list for Sweeps Coins Casino, the senior staff of LakersNation.com – Ryan Ward, Mathew Moreno, Trevor Lane, Daniel Starkand, and Cory Hansford – considered factors such as individual statistics, team success, longevity with the franchise, and overall impact on the game. It’s worth noting that this ranking focuses specifically on players’ contributions to the Lakers rather than their entire NBA careers.

10. George Mikan

George Mikan, nicknamed “Mr. Basketball,” was a pioneering force in the NBA’s early years. During his seven seasons with the Minneapolis Lakers, Mikan dominated the league, leading the team to 5 championships. His impact on the game was so profound that rule changes were implemented to counter his dominance, including widening the lane and introducing the shot clock. Mikan’s hook shot and rebounding prowess set new standards for big men in basketball. A 4-time All-Star and 3-time scoring champion, Mikan averaged an impressive 23.1 points and 13.4 rebounds per game throughout his career.

9. James Worthy

James “Big Game James” Worthy lived up to his nickname throughout his 12-year career with the Lakers. A vital component of the Showtime era, Worthy’s clutch performances in crucial moments earned him a reputation as a big-game player. He was instrumental in three NBA championships, earning Finals MVP honors in 1988 with his exceptional performance against the Detroit Pistons. A seven-time All-Star, Worthy’s smooth playing style and ability to finish on the fast break made him a perfect fit for the Lakers’ up-tempo offense. His career averages of 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game underscore his all-around contributions to the team.

8. Wilt Chamberlain

Despite playing only five seasons with the Lakers, Wilt Chamberlain’s impact on the franchise was monumental. His arrival in 1968 transformed the team into a championship contender. Chamberlain led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA championship, earning Finals MVP honors. Known for his incredible strength and athleticism, Wilt dominated the boards, leading the league in rebounding during four of his five seasons with the Lakers. In his final season, at age 36, he showcased his efficiency by leading the league with an astounding 72.7% field goal percentage. Chamberlain’s Lakers tenure, though brief, was marked by 4 All-Star selections and 1 All-NBA First Team nod.

7. LeBron James

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has continued to build upon his legendary status. He led the franchise to its 17th championship in 2020, earning his fourth Finals MVP award. James’ versatility and leadership have been crucial to the Lakers’ success. He became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer during his tenure, surpassing fellow Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. His ability to excel in multiple positions and impact the game in various ways has been invaluable. James has averaged 27.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game in his Lakers career, earning All-Star selections each year and multiple All-NBA nods.

6. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor’s acrobatic playing style and scoring prowess made him one of the most exciting players of his era. In his 13 seasons with the Lakers, Baylor appeared in eight NBA Finals, though he unfortunately never won a championship. An 11-time All-Star, Baylor’s offensive skills were unparalleled. He averaged over 30 points and 14 rebounds per game thrice during his career, showcasing his dominance on both ends of the court. Baylor’s career averages of 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game highlight his consistent excellence. His number 22 was rightfully retired by the Lakers in 1983, cementing his place among the franchise’s greatest players.

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal’s eight-season tenure with the Lakers was marked by sheer dominance and multiple championships. O’Neal led the Lakers to three consecutive titles from 2000 to 2002, earning Finals MVP honors each time. His size, strength, and agility made him nearly unstoppable in the paint. Shaq’s most dominant season came in 1999-2000 when he won the regular season MVP award, averaging 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. A fan favorite, O’Neal made seven All-Star appearances as a Laker and was named to the All-NBA First Team six times. His larger-than-life personality and on-court dominance defined an era of Lakers basketball.

4. Jerry West

Jerry West, known as “Mr. Clutch” and “The Logo,” spent his 14-year playing career with the Lakers. West was a model of consistency and excellence, a 14-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA First Team selection. He led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA championship, the franchise’s first title in Los Angeles. West’s impact extended beyond his playing days, as he later served as the team’s head coach and general manager, helping to build the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s. His career averages of 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game reflect his all-around brilliance on the court.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 14 seasons with the Lakers were filled with accolades and championships. He led the team to five NBA titles, forming a dynamic duo with Magic Johnson during the Showtime era. Abdul-Jabbar’s signature skyhook shot was virtually unstoppable, helping him become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer until LeBron James surpassed him in 2023. As a Laker, he was named league MVP three times and led the team in scoring for 11 consecutive seasons. Abdul-Jabbar’s longevity and consistent excellence set him apart, as he remained an elite player well into his 40s. His impact on the franchise and the sport is immeasurable.

2. Magic Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson was the catalyst of the Showtime Lakers, leading the team to five championships in the 1980s. His unique size, vision, and skill combined revolutionized the point guard position. Magic’s ability to play all five positions on the court made him a matchup nightmare for opponents. A three-time league MVP and three-time Finals MVP, Johnson’s flair for the dramatic and clutch performances in big games cemented his legacy. His rivalry with Larry Bird helped elevate the NBA to new heights of popularity. Magic’s career averages of 19.5 points, 11.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game showcase his incredible all-around match.

1. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s 20-year career with the Lakers is unparalleled in franchise history. His relentless work ethic, competitive drive, and clutch performances made him a Lakers icon. Bryant led the team to five championships, winning Finals MVP twice. An 18-time All-Star and league MVP, Kobe’s scoring ability was legendary. He holds numerous Lakers scoring records, including the franchise record for points scored. Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 remains the second-highest single-game scoring performance in NBA history. His impact on the franchise extended beyond statistics, as he inspired a generation of players and fans with his “Mamba Mentality.” Bryant’s tragic passing in 2020 only solidified his status as a Lakers legend and global icon.