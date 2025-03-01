The Wealthiest Los Angeles Lakers Players of All Time

The NBA has produced many superstars who have excelled beyond games, practices, and championships. It has also produced exceptionally wealthy players who have made a mark and grown their wealth outside of basketball. Many Lakers players fall into these two categories, including these eight who have become the wealthiest Lakers of all time—even if their runs with the team were short-lived. A handful of these players are not only the wealthiest Lakers players but also some of the wealthiest NBA players and athletes in the world.

8. Pau Gasol ($120 Million)

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer may have had a controversial start when he was traded to the Lakers. Still, this move led to a considerable shift for the team and the NBA, helping the Lakers secure two NBA titles. Through the NBA and sponsorships, Gasol’s seasonal earnings reflected this hard work and success, amounting to nearly $20 million in his final season with the team. In addition to these earnings, Gasol grew his net worth with investments in various organizations, including BetterUp, Therabody, and Oura Ring.

7. Anthony Davis ($160 Million)

Anthony Davis began his NBA career by being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans (formerly Hornets) in 2012, and his career has been a whirlwind since. He spent several years with the team before signing a five-year, $190 million deal with the Lakers, where he has played since 2020. Davis has supplemented his impressive NBA salary with sponsorships and endorsements, bringing his net worth to an estimated $160 million. He’s landed deals with giant businesses like Beats Electronics, Frito-Lay, Nike, and ExxonMobil.

6. Luol Deng ($200 Million)

Luol Deng, a two-time NBA All-Star who has played with the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, and the Lakers, currently has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Most of this worth can be attributed to his earnings as a basketball player, though only a tiny portion of his career was spent with the Lakers. Another significant contributor is Deng’s real estate portfolio, which he built through his company D3N9. The portfolio includes hotels, resorts, and condos. While he’s had a notable career as an NBA athlete and shown impressive real estate acumen, Deng’s work towards bringing South Sudan to the Olympic games for men’s basketball and his non-profit foundation have garnered him the most attention.

5. Russell Westbrook ($375 Million)

Westbrook is known for being a dynamic basketball player with a unique style. His basketball capabilities have earned him recognition as a nine-time NBA All-Star and $336 million (before taxes and other fees) in earnings as a player. His style, business sense, and determination to become a billionaire have also played a role in growing his net worth, which is estimated at $375 million. He still has a long way to go to reach his goal, but he is taking the time to get endorsements, make investments, and start business ventures he believes will pay off in the long term, like his streetwear brand, Honor The Gift.

4. Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal ($500 Million)

Shaquille O’Neal had a nearly two-decade NBA career in which he played for multiple teams, including eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The contract he signed to join the Lakers was, at that time, the most prominent NBA deal recorded: $120 million for a seven-year contract. The Lakers won three NBA championships with O’Neal on the team. His 19-year run as an NBA player earned him $292 million. He also engaged in different ventures, including acting gigs, real estate investment, and entrepreneurship. He’s also become a well-known sports analyst and commentator, using his first-hand knowledge as a player to break down the game and connect with NBA fans.

3. Kobe Bryant ($600 Million)

Known as one of basketball’s greats, Kobe Bryant earned many accolades during his lifetime, including five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, and an Academy Award. The NBA star even out-scored Michael Jordan, one of basketball’s best-known players, on the NBA all-time scoring list. These feats led to Bryant amassing a $600 million net worth from NBA career earnings, endorsements, and investments. His 20-year-long career was devoted to the Lakers, starting straight out of high school. After sustaining several injuries, Bryant decided that it was time to retire. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020 in a tragic helicopter crash—one that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter.

2. LeBron James ($1.2 Billion)

LeBron James is one of the few athletes who can claim billionaire status. Forbes has reported that only four athletes have achieved such a high net worth: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and two former Lakers players, including James (the second we’ll reveal shortly). Over his NBA career, he played for three teams—the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers—earning him $479 million. James also shows skill off the courts by being a capable businessman who made sound investments and deals that contributed to his net worth of $1.2 billion. He’s invested in real estate and developed business partnerships with major brands like Nike, Walmart, and PepsiCo. He’s even partnered with DraftKings, an online gambling platform accessible through various online platforms, including Casinos.com.

1. Earvin “Magic” Johnson ($1.6 Billion)

The second Lakers player to become a billionaire and the wealthiest Lakers player of all time is Magic Johnson. Johnson played 13 seasons with the Lakers before retiring in 1991. During his time as an NBA star, Johnson earned $40 million, and the bulk of his wealth was acquired through savvy business investments in various industries, ranging from sports teams to Starbucks to insurance companies such as EquiTrust. The latter has earned him the most, with his EquiTrust shares nearly doubling in value since he became the majority owner just over a decade ago.