This Day In Lakers History: Game 6 Win Over Heat Clinches 2020 NBA Championship

The 2019-20 NBA season was one of the craziest ever as the league was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, picking back up months later inside the Orlando bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the best team in the West in the regular season and that was again the case in the playoffs when they breezed through the Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets in five games each to make the Finals for the first time since 2010.

Waiting for the Lakers in the Finals was Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who were viewed by many as a darkhorse to win it all.

While it wasn’t as easy for the Lakers, needing six games to close it out, they were eventually able to get it done, clinching the franchise’s 17th championship with a Game 6 win on Oct. 11, 2020.

The Lakers had a chance to win it in Game 5 but fell just short with Danny Green missing an open three to win it. Because of that, L.A. came out like a team on a mission in Game 6, dominating the Heat to the tone of a 106-93 victory, leading by more than 30 to take all drama out of the clinching game.

One year ago today .. the @Lakers became 2020 NBA Champs! pic.twitter.com/XdpPKYDoLQ — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2021

LeBron James was named MVP of the Finals, winning the award and a championship for the first time in his career. Anthony Davis was equally as brilliant in the series to win his first championship.

James had a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while Davis contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds in the clinching game. Rajon Rondo was also great off the bench with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the pandemic did not allow them to have a proper celebration as while they were able to have a party inside the bubble with their families, the city of L.A. never got a proper parade.

Still though, the Lakers winning that championship brought joy to so many fans throughout the role during a rough time, and also tied the franchise with the Boston Celtics for most titles in NBA history.

