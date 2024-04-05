This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become All-Time Leading Scorer
MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

There are many records in NBA history that have long been considered untouchable. For the longest time, one of those records was Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scoring the most points in NBA history.

During his 20 year career, Abdul-Jabbar revolutionized the ways in which a center could score, famously using the skyhook as one of his greatest weapons. In total, it led to him scoring 38,387 points, which was a record for many years.

However, there was a time where Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring title was seen as untouchable as well. Another all-time great Lakers center, Chamberlain scored 31,419 career points, a number that seemed unfathomable before Abdul-Jabbar came along.

It was this day, April 5, in the middle of Abdul-Jabbar’s 15th NBA season, that he would cement himself as one of the true all-time greats. The Lakers were slated to play in a rare regular-season game in Las Vegas, Nevada against an above-average Utah Jazz team.

Normally, a game like this would hold no meaning, as it was the seventh-to-last game of the regular season and the Lakers were already locked into a playoff spot. However, it was clear that this would be the night Abdul-Jabbar would make history.

All in all, it was a relatively underwhelming performance for the Captain. He had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists on 10-of-14 from the field. But it was those 22 points that allowed him to get career point No. 31,420 to surpass Chamberlain as the greatest scorer in NBA history.

He moved to No. 1 that night, then helped the Lakers reach the 1984 NBA Finals, where they would eventually lose to the Boston Celtics in a tightly contested series. After that, he would go on to score almost 7,000 more points to cement his career total at what we see today.

LeBron James broke Kareem Adbul-Jabbar’s record in 2023

For over 30 years, that record was completely untouchable. Today, it’s another Lakers legend, LeBron James, who sits atop the NBA’s scoring leaderboard as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record in Feb. 2023.

Abdul-Jabbar was in the building to witness it, famously handing over the game ball to James in an awesome ceremony with one legend congratulating another.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James

2020 NBA Playoffs: Lakers Game 5 Against Rockets Set For Primetime Tipoff

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals on…
Kobe Bryant, Lakers

Kobe Bryant, 2020 Hall Of Fame Class Enshrinement Rescheduled For May 2021

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 2020 enshrinement ceremony activities have been…
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers

Carmelo Anthony Believes Lakers Must Leave Loss In Oklahoma City & Move On To Next Game

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered what could easily wind up being their worst loss of the entire season as they blew a 26-point…

Lakers Vs. Warriors Preview: D’Angelo Russell Remains Out, Stephen Curry Returns

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their five-game homestand against the defending champions the Golden State Warriors…