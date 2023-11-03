This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Debuts As Youngest Player In NBA History In 1996

On November 3, 1996, Kobe Bryant would make his NBA debut for the Los Angeles Lakers at just 18 years and 72 days old, making him the youngest player to ever appear in an NBA game at that time. That record would be broken by Jermaine O’Neal (18 years, 53 days) later that season and would later be passed by former Lakers center and Kobe’s teammate Andrew Bynum (18 years, 9 days) in 2005.

The contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves was actually the Lakers’ second of the season as Kobe did not see the court in the team’s season opener against the Phoenix Suns. Funnily enough, it was the Lakers’ other rookie that year, Derek Fisher, who made a huge impact off the bench in that season opener.

Against the Timberwolves, Bryant played just six minutes in his debut, coming off the bench near the end of the first quarter and playing into the second. Surprisingly, the future legend didn’t score, missing the only shot he took and grabbing one rebound while also blocking a shot. Shaquille O’Neal would lead the way on this night, finishing with 35 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks in the Lakers’ 91-85 win over the Timberwolves.

The Lakers also got 13 points and 11 assists from point guard Nick Van Exel and a good bench effort from Corie Blount, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kobe’s veteran mentor on the team, Byron Scott, also added seven points and four steals.

The Timberwolves had their own high school phenom in future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett who made his NBA debut exactly one year prior. The Lakers were able to limit him to 12 points and six rebounds on the night, but of course he and Kobe would have many huge showdowns in later years.

Bryant didn’t have much of an impact in his first game, but he did have a solid rookie season averaging 7.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. He would win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend and be named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Of course that season would infamously end with Kobe hoisting up multiple airballs in the Lakers’ playoff loss to the Utah Jazz, but Bryant would obviously turn things around in his career.

He and Shaq would become arguably the most dominant duo in NBA history, winning three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000-to-2002. After a messy split and a couple down years, Kobe would return to the top of the NBA stratosphere, teaming with Pau Gasol to lead the Lakers to another pair of NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010.

Along the way, over 20 NBA seasons, Kobe would establish himself as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and perhaps the greatest scorer ever, having games that have yet to be matched since such as his 81-point night, a 62-point effort in just three quarters, and dropping 60 in the final game of his career.

2K Sports saves Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna’s mural in Los Angeles

Following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash, many tributes were paid to the Lakers legend including a number of paintings and murals around Southern California.

One of the most popular is located in downtown L.A. and was actually set to be removed by the landlord, but 2K Sports Digital Marketing Director Ronnie Singh helped to save it.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa posted about its impending removal and the petition being passed shared to save it and Singh and 2K Sports went to work, ultimately figuring out a way to keep the mural where it is.

