This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Inducted Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

After an illustrious 20-year career featuring five NBA championships, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a no-brainer choice as a First-Ballot Hall of Famer.

Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with contemporaries Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan on May 15, 2021, though the night was bittersweet. Bryant’s tragic passing hung over the event, though that did not stop those present from honoring and paying tribute to him.

Natalia did the honors of donning her late father’s Hall of Fame jacket and ring, and the event also included a standalone exhibit titled “Kobe: A Basketball Life” that featured several items such as pieces of Bryant’s high school court, replicas of his championship ring, and other memorable items.

Michael Jordan and Vanessa Bryant delivered powerful speeches when presenting the Lakers icon.

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the night came when Vanessa spoke at the podium, standing strong and delivering a powerful and moving speech that captured who Bryant was as a husband and father. Vanessa had previously requested she and her family be involved in the ceremony, and she showed the world how strong of a person she is given the circumstances.

Bryant’s induction into the Hall of Fame was a long-time coming because of the imprint he made on the game of basketball, but what stood out was how he was portrayed as a human being more than a basketball player. Known for his cutthroat playing style and maniacal competitive drive, Bryant was first and foremost a family man who was happy to see the game through his daughter Gigi’s eyes. Bryant will forever be missed though the rest of the basketball community will continue to honor his legacy.

