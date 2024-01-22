This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores 81 Points Against Raptors

It remains one of the most unbelievable, iconic, amazing moments in the history of the NBA.

Everyone can remember what they were doing the night Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points, leading the team to a 122-104 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Bryant’s outburst remains the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain‘s legendary 100-point game. The best part was that the Lakers needed every one of those points to come up with the win.

The Lakers trailed by 14 points at halftime and 18 early in the third quarter before Bryant completely took over. He scored a ridiculous 55 points in the second half, including 23 in the final nine minutes of the game.

Also of note is how efficient Bryant was. He shot 28-for-46 (60.9 percent) from the field, 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the three-point line, and 18-for-20 (90.0 percent) from the free-throw line. For someone who was constantly criticized about his inefficient shooting, it surely didn’t happen on this night.

It didn’t matter who the Raptors put on Bryant — everyone was helpless. Morris Peterson? Not a chance. Mike James? Nope. Joey Graham? Please. Jalen Rose? Poor Jalen Rose is still hearing about this night 14 years later and will continue to hear about it for another 25.

Making this even more impressive is that just a month earlier, Bryant posted his famous 62 points in three-quarters performance against the Dallas Mavericks. With the Lakers comfortably ahead, assistant Brian Shaw asked Bryant if he wanted to stay in the game, but the latter declined.

Bryant predicted he would have another night like that. No one could have imagined just how right he was.

There are great scoring nights, there are unbelievable ones, and then there was Jan. 22, 2006. Fans may never see someone have a night like Kobe Bryant did ever again.

Kobe Bryant prefers 81-point performance over final game

Bryant had countless memorable games throughout his career, but perhaps the two that stand above the rest were when he scored 81 points against the Raptors and then when he scored 60 in the final game of his career.

When asked which one he prefers, Bryant took the 81-point game, which isn’t a surprise considering that is when he was at the peak of his powers.

