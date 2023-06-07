This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal Ties NBA Finals Record For Most Field Goals Made As L.A. Beats Pacers In Game 1
John Biever-Sports Illustrated

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, fought their way through a tough Western Conference. They went through an elimination game against the Sacramento Kings in the first round and also needed a Game 7 to get through the Portland Trail Blazers in the conference finals. In the end, the Lakers found themselves in an NBA Finals matchup against Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers.

O’Neal was having a dominant postseason, but it was most obvious in Game 1 of each series. In the Western Conference playoffs, his Game 1 statistics were nothing short of historic, scoring 46, 37, and 41 points respectively.

On June 7, 2000, it was no different for O’Neal in Game 1 against the Pacers. He scored 43 points and grabbed 19 rebounds en route to a 104-87 victory. Even more impressive, the team’s second-highest scorer after O’Neal was Bryant with 14 points.

This game also went down in the history books as O’Neal finished one shy of the NBA Finals record for most made field goals in a game with 21. He joined Elgin Baylor, Rick Barry, Jerry West, and Michael Jordan as the only players in league history to make 21 shots in a Finals game.

O’Neal continued this ridiculous level of play throughout the series. In six games, he averaged 38.0 points and 16.7 rebounds as he led the Lakers to their first championship since 1987, defeating the Pacers 4-2.

Without significant help from many of his teammates, O’Neal also won the 2000 Finals MVP award. He ended the series with 41 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, cementing his status as the league’s most dominant player. The Lakers would go on to win two more championships led by O’Neal and Bryant.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Deny Added Motivation Playing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in a big way, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in what could be a potential…
NBPA, NBA, Michele Roberts

NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts Says Season Will Resume, Along With Effort To ‘Highlight’ Ongoing Racial Justice Issues

Along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts has been at the forefront of…
Nick Van Exel, Hawks

Lakers News: Hawks Hire Nick Van Exel As Assistant Coach

The Los Angeles Lakers boast an extensive history of showcasing some of the most exciting talents in NBA history…
Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson, Lakers championship trophy

Magic Johnson Wants To See Jeanie Buss Hold Larry O’Brien Trophy Like Father Jerry

With the NBA inviting 22 teams to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the restart of the 2019-20 season, the…