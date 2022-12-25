This Day In Lakers History: ‘Staples Center’ Name Changed To ‘Crypto.com Arena’
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Up next

Author

Twenty-two years of Los Angeles Lakers history played inside the Staples Center was cemented on Dec. 23, 2021, as L.A competed in their final game in the fan-favorite arena by unfortunately losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers faithful received a gift on Dec. 25, 2021, as the team played their first game inside the newly-named arena Crypto.Com Arena. The Singapore-based crypto-currency company made history by embarking on what is believed to be the largest naming rights agreement in sports history.

By Crypto.com reportedly to have agreed to pay $700 million for a 20-year period, the Lakers surpassed their rival city NBA team in the Los Angeles Clippers, and their NFL brothers in the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as the current richest U.S venue naming rights deal.

The name change was announced in Nov. 2021. A month later, the Purple and Gold hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas night for their first game in the newly-branded arena. The Lakers fell short of a victory and then began what was the downward of the disappointing 2021-22 season.

While the Lakers didn’t have the success they’ve envisioned after the arena name change, it’s still one of the premiere venues in sports. In addition to changing the name, AEG putting hundreds of millions of dollars into renovating the arena to make it an even better viewing experience for fans in the future.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Explains What Led To Scuffle With Dwight Howard In Loss To Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers laid another dud against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, although the loss is not really what grabbed…
Andre Drummond, Los Angeles Lakers, Jeff Green, Brooklyn Nets

Frank Vogel: Lakers’ Andre Drummond’s Toe Injury Worsened After Being Stepped On Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have Andre Drummond available in their loss to the Boston Celtics, but head coach Frank Vogel explained…

Trevor Ariza Was ‘Excited’ For Lakers & Ron Artest To Win 2010 NBA Championship

Trevor Ariza is one of many players returning to the Los Angeles Lakers this season, though he is the only one with more than a decade…
Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James

LeBron James Not Resentful Lakers Didn’t Sign Carmelo Anthony

When LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2018, the career of Carmelo Anthony had…