This Day In Lakers History: 2001 Team Completes Sweep Through Western Conference Playoffs
Kobe Bryant, Shaquile O'Neal, Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein-Getty Images

Up next

Author

When it comes to the greatest teams in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers have multiple entries into the discussion. The 1972 team still holds the record for longest winning streak while the 1985 and ’87 squads came right at the peak of the Showtime era.

Of the more recent teams starring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, however, there is no doubt that the 2001 squad stands above the rest. This wasn’t because of their regular season accolades, as they actually had the fewest wins of any of the Lakers five championships in the 2000s.

Once the playoffs started this team flipped the switch and reached a level that few have ever matched. On May 27, 2001, the Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 111-82, completing a sweep of not only that series, but of their entire Western Conference playoff run.

First was the Portland Trail Blazers, who never came close to threatening L.A. in their three-game sweep.

The Sacramento Kings actually made the games close, but still weren’t good enough to take one in the second round. As for the top-seeded Spurs, Bryant and O’Neal took their hearts out in San Antonio before bringing the hammer down at Staples Center and this Game 4 was a major blowout.

The Lakers led by 23 at the half and never looked back in this demolition. As per usual, Shaq and Kobe did a lot of damage as Shaq finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Kobe had 24 points and 11 assists.

But neither led the team in scoring on this night as that honor went to Derek Fisher who scored 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting including 6 of 7 from three-point range.

As we all know, Allen Iverson would go crazy in leading the Philadelphia 76ers to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals, ending the Lakers perfect playoff run. But they would go on to reel off four straight after that for their second straight NBA championship.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

LeBron James Anthony Davis Lakers

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Discusses How Much Center LeBron James Will Play With Anthony Davis Out

It’s unclear exactly how long Anthony Davis will be out with the mid-foot sprain he suffered in the Los Angeles Lakers’…

Lakers Vs. Wizards Game Preview & TV Info: Kyle Kuzma & Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Return

Two championship players make their return for their first game against the Los Angeles Lakers since being dealt…
Walt Disney World

NBA Testing Protocols Guidelines For Players Traveling To Orlando Separately

With the calendar now having turned to July, the Los Angeles Lakers — along with the rest of the teams invited…

Stanley Johnson Takes Blame For Lakers’ Poor Defensive Performance Against Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a disastrous 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in which they never came close to competing…