This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor Selected No. 1 Overall By Minneapolis In 1958 NBA Draft
Elgin Baylor, Lakers
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

On April 22, 1958, the Minneapolis Lakers selected Elgin Baylor with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. He spent two seasons playing in Minneapolis, then the remaining 12 years of his career playing for the franchise in Los Angeles.

Although he tends to be forgotten among the greats to play the game, Baylor was a pioneer. He introduced a jump shot to the sport and had an array of offensive moves that included flying through the air like today’s athletes commonly do.

Lakers president of basketball operations and fellow Hall-of-Famer Magic Johnson lauded Baylor for playing the game with a style and flare that he and others could not mimic. Kobe Bryant happily admitted that he used Baylor as a muse to learn from.

Baylor averaged 24.9 points per game, 15 rebounds and 4.1 assists en route to earning Rookie of the Year honors. He’s the Lakers’ all-time leading rookie scorer with 1,742 points. It’s an accomplishment all the more remarkable when considering Baylor did not have the benefit of a three-point line.

Baylor ranks first in franchise history in rebounds (11,463), third in points (23,149) and sixth in assists (3,650). He averaged 30 points in each of the first three seasons after the team moved to Los Angeles, helping them establish a foothold in the city that still lasts to this day.

Elgin Baylor had jersey retired and statue by Lakers

Baylor’s 61 points against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals still stands as an all-time record. The Lakers retired Baylor’s No. 22 jersey on Nov. 9, 1963, and honored him with a statue outside Staples Center on April 6, 2018.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Russell Westbrook Says ‘Winning Is Blueprint’ For Lakers’ Big 3

Russell Westbrook has kicked into high gear in recent weeks, often carrying the Los Angeles Lakers on his shoulders…

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Not Worried About Job Security Despite Rough Start To 2021-22 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have largely underwhelmed through the first part of the 2021-22 season, and while injuries have played…
Shaquille O'Neal, Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal Jokes He Would Become New Lakers Head Coach For $25 Million Per Year

The first big decision the Los Angeles Lakers will have to make in the offseason is deciding who will be the team’s new head coach…

Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals He & Jason Kidd Kept Tabs On Malik Monk During 2020-21 Season Season

One can hardly find a basketball complement bigger than LeBron James having “big-time confidence” in a player…