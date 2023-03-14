This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor Scores 40 Points Against Detroit Pistons In NBA Playoffs
Elgin Baylor, Los Angeles Lakers

Up next

Author

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich and storied history, one that has been graced by some of the greatest players to ever put on an NBA jersey. From big men like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal to perimeter savants like Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Kobe Bryant, the Lakers have produced star power that has never been seen before in the basketball world.

On March 14, 1961, the Lakers entered their first playoff series since moving from Minnesota to Los Angeles the previous summer. They were the first NBA team on the west coast, which meant they would take on the Detroit Pistons, who of course in today’s NBA are an Eastern Conference team.

L.A. was led by the duo of Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, who acted as a potent 1-2 punch. Baylor especially shined that season, setting a then-NBA record by scoring 71 points in a single game.

The Lakers welcomed the Pistons to Los Angeles for the first game of the series, where Baylor was dominant. He scored a whopping 40 points while also racking up 18 rebounds and dishing for nine assists in what would become a 120-102 blowout win.

West also had a solid night, scoring 17 points while recording 10 assists and eight rebounds.

The Lakers also won Game 2 the following day but came up short in two straight games when the series shifted to Detroit. The deciding Game 5 was back at The Forum, where the Lakers took the series.

Their playoff run ended in seven games in the next round, losing by two points to the St. Louis Hawks in a game to determine who would face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Baylor’s heroics would ultimately lead to his No. 22 being retired by the organization in 1983, and it was followed 10 days later by West’s own No. 44 joining Baylor’s in the rafters.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma

Lakers News: Alex Caruso Caught ‘Off Guard’ By Shot At Buzzer

The Los Angeles Lakers had a number of chances to tie the game or take the lead down the stretch of their loss…
Nike Kobe 5 protro Big Stage

‘Mamba Week’ Releases: Nike Kobe 5 Protro Big Stage Details

When the Los Angeles Lakers made a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals in 2010, it represented a chance…
Adam Silver, NBA, NBPA

Report: NBA, NBPA Discussing Minimum Annual Salary Cap Growth For Rest Of CBA

The world is in unprecedented times due to the pandemic that continues to have an adverse impact all…

Lakers Rumors: Nets Want At Least One First-Round Pick & Second-Round Compensation For Kyrie Irving

The biggest question surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason continues to be whether or not the team will be able to swing…