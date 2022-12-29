This Day In Lakers History: Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain Engage In Second Epic Clash In 3 Weeks
Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain are two of the greatest players in NBA history and two of the most unstoppable players during their era. Both have their numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers for a reason, and each were known to put up some absolutely ridiculous numbers.

The 1961-62 season was a special one for both Baylor and Chamberlain. Wilt, then with the Philadelphia Warriors, averaged 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds. Meanwhile, Baylor averaged 38.3 points, 18.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in just 48 games as he was on active duty for the US Army Reserves.

That didn’t stop the two would engage in some absolutely epic battles on the year. Just three weeks earlier, the two each hit the 60-point mark in a Lakers’ triple OT win.

On Dec. 29, 1961, they didn’t quite reach that level, but it was still memorable nonetheless. Baylor finished with 52 points and 16 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Chamberlain’s 60 points and 26 rebounds led the Warriors to a bit of revenge in a 123-118 victory over the Lakers.

This was Baylor at the peak of his powers. It was his fifth 50-point performance in an 18-game stretch and he reached at least 40 points in more than half of his games in the month of December. He truly was someone that was ahead of his time.

Of course, Chamberlain was just at another level in the greatest statistical season from any player in the history of the NBA. The fact that he and Baylor could have two games in the span of three weeks where each had at least 50 points is truly amazing.

As we move farther and farther away from this era of NBA performers, the greatness of players like Baylor and Chamberlain can be marginalized or forgotten. Everyone remembers the 100-point game, but there were any number of ridiculous performances by Baylor and Chamberlain and this was just one more.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick

Lakers News: LeBron James Hopes NBA Made Colin Kaepernick ‘Proud’

Prior to tipping off as part of the NBA restart, Los Angeles Lakers players and coaches and those from the L.A. Clippers…
Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma: It’s ‘Gonna Be Great’ For Lakers To Get Anthony Davis Back

After spending more than two months on the sidelines due to a calf injury, Anthony Davis seems to be just days away…
Nba News: League Sends Memo To Teams Reinforcing National Anthem Rule

NBA Rumors: Commissioner Adam Silver Hopeful For Decision On Regular Season Within 2-4 Weeks

It has been over two months since the NBA officially went on hiatus amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic…
Stanley Johnson, Lakers

Frank Vogel: Lakers Are Continuing To Evaluate Stanley Johnson During 10-Day Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers came into this season with a lot of big names on their roster, which has delivered mixed results…