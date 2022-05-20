This Day In Lakers History: Gail Goodrich Returns To Franchise Via Trade With Phoenix Suns

On May 20, 1970, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Gail Goodrich in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. The deal returned Goodrich to the franchise that selected him in the 1965 NBA Draft.

After breaking into the league with the Lakers for three seasons, Goodrich spent two years with the Suns before the trade. Of his 14-year career, the five-time All-Star spent nine with the Lakers, two with the Suns and three playing for the Utah Jazz.

He’s most remembered for helping lead the vaunted 1972 Lakers who produced a 33-game winning streak and went on to win an NBA championship, the franchise’s first since 1954, and later being traded for draft picks that netted Magic Johnson.

During his time with L.A., Goodrich averaged 19 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He exceeded those during the championship season, averaging 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

The 1971-72 season marked the start of four consecutive All-Star Game selections for Goodrich, and he also earned All-NBA honors in 1973-74.

The Lakers retired Goodrich’s No. 25 jersey on Nov. 20, 1996. He ranks among the all-time leaders in several categories, including total points (sixth with 13,044), assists (seventh, 2,863), free throws made (seventh, 2,830) and games played (ninth, 687).

Goodrich holds the Los Angeles franchise record for consecutive free throws made, knocking down 40 in a row on two separate occasions. Goodrich was inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

