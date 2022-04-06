This Day In Lakers History: James Worthy Notches Final 30-Point Game Of Career

Big Game James Worthy is one of the greatest players to ever be part of the Los Angeles Lakers organization. He helped the team win three rings in the 1980s as a vital part of the Showtime era, even taking home NBA Finals MVP in 1988 after dropping a triple-double in Game 7 of the series.

By 1994, however, Worthy’s career was winding down. No longer a starter, Worthy remained a vital part of the Lakers’ second unit, but it was clear his best days were behind him. That didn’t stop him from showing off one last time down the stretch of his final NBA season.

On April 6, 1994, Worthy played 37 minutes and would finish with 31 points, eight assist, and six rebounds, as he led the Lakers to a 128-123 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings.

Quite frankly this was Worthy turning back the clock when nobody expected it. Not only were his 37 minutes a season-high, but this was the only game in which he eclipsed the 30-point mark all season.

Worthy certainly wasn’t alone on the night. Vlade Divac had a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks. The Lakers also got 18 points from Elden Campbell, and 17 points and eight assists from Sedale Threatt and they needed every bit of help to hold off the Kings.

Mitch Richmond scored 39 points to lead the Kings while Spud Webb showed he can do more than just dunk, finishing with 32 points and 12 assists. But none of it mattered as Worthy showed the young guns he still had a little bit left in the tank.

Considering all of the stars who’ve been part of the Lakers organization, it can be easy to forget about Worthy sometimes. He could have had such better numbers had he been the top option on another team, but he gladly did what the Lakers needed in order to win championships.

On this night in Lakers history, however, he was the clear star, for one last game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!