This Day In Lakers History: James Worthy’s No. 42 Jersey Retired
James Worthy, Los Angeles Lakers
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

On Dec. 10, 1995, the Los Angeles Lakers retired James Worthy’s No. 42 jersey during a halftime ceremony at the Great Western Forum. The Lakers trailed the Detroit Pistons at the time, but came from behind for an 87-82 victory.

Worthy became the sixth player in Lakers history to have his jersey retired. That number has since grown to nine players, plus a microphone for Chick Hearn. Kobe Bryant joins the group on Dec. 18, 2017, when the Lakers will retire Nos. 8 and 24.

Worthy was selected by the Lakers with the first overall pick in the 1982 NBA Draft and he went on to spend the entirety of his 12-year career with the franchise. During that span he played in 926 regular-season games and 143 playoff games.

The seven-time All-Star won championships with the Lakers in 1985, ’87 and ’88. Worthy was named MVP of the 1988 NBA Finals in which the Lakers defeated the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons in seven games.

Worthy averaged 22 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the Finals that year, and registered a triple-double in Game 7, with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

During his career, Worthy averaged at least 20 points in four different seasons, led the Lakers in scoring from 1990-92, and ranks among the all-time franchise leaders in several categories. Worthy was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history during the league’s 50th anniversary season (1996-97).

Other career accomplishments include making the All-Rookie team and twice being named to the All-NBA team. Worthy currently works as a Lakers analyst on the team’s Spectrum SportsNet channel, and he’s provided special instruction to the team’s young forwards in recent years.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers Vs. Pacers Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James Returns, Anthony Davis Out With Fever

The Los Angeles Lakers end their road trip with a clash against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, hoping to head back home…

Lakers Rumors: No Formal Kobe Bryant Tribute Planned

When the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others rocked the Los Angeles Lakers family nearly…

LeBron James Calls Out Criticism Of Lakers’ Roster In Now-Deleted Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers have to be considered one of the winners of free agency after reloading the roster in the first couple of days…

ESPN Panel Forecasts Lakers To Win 2020 NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to get a chance to finish what they started and compete for the 2020 NBA…