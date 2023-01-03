This Day In Lakers History: Jordan Farmar Posts Career-High In Historic Blowout Of Mavericks

When it was all said and done, Jordan Farmar, Lamar Odom, and the Los Angeles Lakers had put together a performance for ages in a blowout victory. On Jan. 3, 2010, the Lakers arrived at Staples Center ready to state their dominance over the NBA.

Already coming off of the 2008-09 championship, they prepared for a showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, who were second place in the Western Conference at the time. Lakers head coach Phil Jackson saw his entire roster come to play, with a balanced effort that propelled the dominant victory.

The first quarter was a sign of things to come, as Los Angeles broke out a 30-13 lead over the Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd led Dallas, with head coach Rick Carlisle operating a system that maximized the production of his players.

However, there was little he could do against the championship team that was prepared for an onslaught. By halftime, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers had opened up a 64-39 lead. With a 25-point lead at halftime, it paved the way for many bench players to help chip in.

By the time the contest concluded, the Lakers had emerged with a 131-96 win. Farmar led the Lakers with a career-high 24 points off the bench, shooting 8-for-14 from the field and 6-for-8 from 3-point range. Shannon Brown and Sasha Vujacic each contributed 11 points off the bench, receiving plenty of opportunities in extended minutes.

Starters Derek Fisher (10), Andrew Bynum (19), Odom (15), and Bryant (15) each hit double-digits, with Odom also collecting 15 rebounds and adding six assists. Los Angeles finished the game shooting 63.4 percent from the field, knocking down 52 of 82 shots.

The only blip on the radar for the Lakers was the injury that Pau Gasol sustained in the first quarter. Already coming into the game feeling sore, Gasol strained his left hamstring and would not return, going to the locker room for treatment.

With a 40-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Lakers cemented their tremendous effort on that night. The 35-point victory was the largest margin of victory against the Mavericks, surpassing the 33-point win that took place during the 1993 season.

Jackson described the night as a glimpse into how the team should be playing at all times, an impressive performance during the peak of their run to three straight NBA Finals.