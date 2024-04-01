This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Bounces Back From Poor Shooting Night To Score 40 Points
Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

For better or worse, Kobe Bryant would often respond to a poor shooting or scoring night by coming out in the next game looking to remind the league of his offensive ability. Such was the case on this day in Los Angeles Lakers history.

One night after missing his first 15 shots and managing just 11 points on 3-for-21 shooting, Bryant responded with 40 points to lead the Lakers to a 120-112 win over the Klay Thompson-led Golden State Warriors on April 1, 2012. It was apparent from tipoff that Bryant would have a much different night in the second of a back-to-back.

He knocked down a string of early baskets and scored 13 points in the first quarter, though L.A. only held a 27-26 edge. He had just four points in the second quarter but was key in the Lakers holding off the Warriors’ rally in the fourth.

They went into the quarter trailing by 13 points but went on a 19-8 run to cut the deficit to just one. Bryant, Pau Gasol and Ramon Sessions combined for all the scoring in a 12-3 spurt that put the Lakers comfortably ahead.

But their lead again wilted away. Bryant prevented the Warriors from completing a comeback, however, by making a 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining in the game. The 40-point effort was Bryant’s fifth of the season.

It was Kobe Bryant’s 112th 40-point effort

It was also the 112th game in his career with at least 40 points, with the Lakers improving to 77-35 in those contests. Gasol had 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting, and Sessions scored 23 points while making seven of 10 shot attempts.

David Lee paced the Warriors with 27 points, while Thompson had 18, Nate Robinson scored 17 and Richard Jefferson contributed 16. Overall, the Warriors had six players score in double figures. The loss was their fifth in a row and 10th in the past 12 games.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Adam Silver, 2018 NBA Draft

Report: 2020 NBA Draft To Be Delayed Until September, With Free Agency Possibly Starting In October

Although the NBA continues to search for ways to finish out the 2019-20 regular season, it has already been…
Ron Artest, Jared Dudley, Derek Fisher, Pau Gasol, 2010 Western Conference Finals

This Day In Lakers History: Ron Artest Makes Putback At Buzzer To Beat Suns In Game 5 Of 2010 Western Conference Finals

On May 27, 2010, Ron Artest caught Kobe Bryant’s shot attempt and made a putback at the buzzer to lift the…
Anthony Davis

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Declines Player Option For 2020-21 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers do not have much time to celebrate their 17th championship in franchise history as the…
Quinn Cook, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Danny Green, LeBron James, Frank Vogel

Lakers News: Danny Green Hopeful For New Playoff Schedule

Danny Green and the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court on Saturday for a Game 5 against the Portland…