This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol Dominate In 40-Point Rout Of Clippers

There was no slowing Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol on Jan. 15, 2010, when the Los Angeles Lakers blasted the Clippers, 126-86. It came just nine days after the Clippers ended a nine-game losing streak to their Staples Center co-tenants.

The margin of victory was the largest for the Lakers of the season, and it was also the most points they’d defeated the Clippers by since the team re-located from San Diego in 1984. Baron Davis, who exchanged words with Derek Fisher, said after the game the Lakers bullied their way to a win.

The Lakers held a mere three-point lead after the first quarter and at halftime. A dominant third quarter, in which they outscored the Clippers, 36-17, created separation in their historic win.

Playing through a sore back and broken finger, Bryant scored 30 points on an efficient 10-for-20 shooting and finished with a game-best +41. He made four of seven 3-point attempts, knocking one down in the third quarter to put the Lakers up 20, and another in the fourth to extend their lead to 100-70.

Meanwhile, Gasol chipped in with 20 points in his return after missing six consecutive games due to injury. Andrew Bynum also had 20 points, and then-Ron Artest scored 10 to give the Lakers four starters in double-figures.

Davis had 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Eric Gordon and Craig Smith each tied for the team-high with 17 points. The trio were the only Clippers to score at least 10 points on the night.

Pau Gasol reflects on hiw Kobe Bryant inspired him as a player

The Gasol and Bryant duo had a lot of success with the Lakers, winning two championships and going to three NBA Finals.

They remained close until Bryant’s tragic passing in 2020, and Gasol discussed how his Lakers co-star inspired him throughout his career.

“He definitely inspired me and showed me what it took to be the best player that you could be,” Gasol said following his jersey retirement ceremony in 2023. “The work ethic, the dedication, the mindset going into it. He challenged me to be better. With his actions, with his work, but also he was very intentional with his actions, and I was in, I was all the way in. So I would go as far as he would want me to go and I wanted to win and it was some very special times, very special years. He really elevated me, I think as he did with most of the players that we had, I think all of us. When you’re around a player or person of that caliber that demands excellence of himself and everybody else I think that’s something that you wanna be around.”

