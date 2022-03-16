This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Starts 50-Point Streak With 65 In Overtime Win Against Blazers

Kobe Bryant’s scoring exploits were the thing of legend as seemingly nothing was impossible for the former Los Angeles Lakers star. The mid-2000s were probably the peak of his powers as Bryant nearly single-handedly led the Lakers to success on a nightly basis.

That was certainly the case on March 16, 2007, as he and the Lakers faced off with a team extremely familiar to his talents, the Portland Trail Blazers. Kobe has many memorable games and moments against the Blazers, but this was one of his best.

He would finish with 65 points, leading the Lakers to a 116-111 victory over Portland. Kobe was simply unreal on this night as he made 23 of 39 shots from the field while also hitting 8-of-12 from 3-point range. Bryant went 11-for-12 from the free throw line to boot.

He also added seven rebounds, three assists,and three steals The 65 points was the second-highest total of Kobe’s career trailing only his famous 81-point game that occurred the season prior.

Additionally, the game marked the first of four straight in which Kobe would score at least 50 points; two of those being 60-point nights. Only Wilt Chamberlain had longer such streaks.

There wasn’t much help for Kobe offensively as only two other Lakers reached double-figures in scoring. Lamar Odom finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Maurice Evans added 14 points off the bench.

Portland was led by a young Zach Randolph who finished with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Blazers also got a double-double from LaMarcus Aldridge and 14 points from Brandon Roy.

But none of it was enough as Kobe was simply on another level from everyone else in the NBA at this time. A scoring run like this was rarely seen before him and has yet to be seen since.

