This Day In Lakers History: Lamar Odom, Pau Gasol Lead Charge In Final Road Game Against SuperSonics

The 2007-08 NBA season, with February in particular, was a rebirth for the Los Angeles Lakers. That was when the front office was able to support a frustrated Kobe Bryant by acquiring primed All-Star Pau Gasol in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

From there on out, they would form a dynamic duo alongside a stellar supporting cast that featured Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, and Luke Walton. On Feb. 24, 2008, the Lakers played their final game at the KeyArena at Seattle Center, as they faced off against the Seattle SuperSonics.

Gasol not only solidified the Lakers hopes at a championship run, but also provided a jolt of energy to a team that needed it. The Spaniard was the ideal fit to play alongside Bryant, with a basketball IQ and fundamental base that could sync with Jackson’s triangle offense.

This would mark only his ninth game with the Lakers, but Gasol was able to lead the Lakers to a comfortable victory.

The Lakers got out to a 34-18 lead by the end of the first quarter, with their starting lineup of Bryant, Gasol, Fisher, Odom, and Walton. On the other hand, the SuperSonics relied on younger scorers in Kevin Durant and Jeff Green, along with Earl Watson, Johan Petro, and Nick Collison.

Los Angeles came out ready to play against Seattle, in what was a final stop before they returned to Staples Center. The starters led the way for the Lakers, turning into a game that didn’t require a massive takeover from Bryant.

Walton had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists in what can now be deemed a Lonzo Ball-esque statline. However, it would be Odom and Gasol that would stamp the Lakers victory, as they were able to help the team hold onto their lead.

The Lakers managed to outscore the SuperSonics by seven points over the second and third quarters, taking a 93-70 lead into the fourth. From there, Los Angeles cruised to what would end as a 111-91 victory, improving their record to 39-17.

Gasol finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while shooting 10-for-18 from the field. Odom also had a strong all-around performance, contributing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.

Last game Lakers played in Seattle

A young Durant finished with 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting. The game was the last the Lakers played in Seattle. They finished 128-83 all-time against the SuperSonics franchise.

The 2007-08 season would go on to be the last for the organization, as they were relocated to Oklahoma City. Coming off of a disastrous season in which they finished 20-62 the year prior, P.J. Carlesimo took over as head coach.

Seattle’s front office used their No. 2 pick to draft future superstar Kevin Durant, though he only played one season for the Sonics.

