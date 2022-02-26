This Day In Lakers History: Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lead L.A. To Sixth Straight Win In NBA Finals Preview
Lebron James Names 1985 Los Angeles Lakers As Team He Wishes He Played On
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics had legendary battles in the 1980s, but during the early part of the decade, the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers had their own serious rivalry. The two sides met in the NBA Finals three times in four season between 1980 and 1983 and with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Julius Erving, the star power was in full force.

A few months before they would meet in the 1982 NBA Finals, the two sides again engaged in a tense meeting at the Great Western Forum on Feb. 26. In the end, Magic and Kareem led L.A. to a hard-fought double overtime win over the Sixers.

Kareem was in rare form as Philadelphia had no one to guard him, and the big man went on to finish with 41 points and 19 rebounds. Magic, meanwhile, notched a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds,and 10 assists.

The Lakers also got 24 points from Jamaal Wilkes to win their sixth straight game. Super-sub Andrew Toney led the 76ers with 27 points, while Dr. J finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

The two sides would eventually meet in the NBA Finals and once again the Lakers came out on top, defeating the Sixers in six games, just as they did two years prior. It wouldn’t be until the following year, when the 76ers added Hall of Famer Moses Malone, that they would finally get their revenge on the Lakers on the NBA’s grandest stage.

But on this night in Lakers history, it was Magic and Kareem who were once again unstoppable as they kept the Lakers on the path to their second NBA championship of the decade.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Recap: Lakers Earn First Playoff Victory At Staples Center In 9 Years With Dominate Game 3 Performance Against Suns

In their first home playoff game in eight years, the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 against…
Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Lakers

NBA Rumors: Team Security Will Prevent Opponents From Interacting Postgame

The NBA is continuing its efforts to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has affected several teams…
Phil Handy, Lionel Hollins, Jason Kidd, Dr. Judy Seto, Frank Vogel

Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd May Take Assistants With Him To Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow avoided losing any assistant coaches when they won a championship during the 2019-20 season…

Kyle Kuzma Believes ‘Leadership’ Will Lead To Lakers Winning Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a step ahead of the Western Conference for much of the season and in…