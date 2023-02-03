This Day In Lakers History: Phil Jackson Passes Pat Riley For Most Coaching Wins In Franchise History

While the Los Angeles Lakers are often recognized and praised for the legendary players who have suited up for the franchise, they also boast a rich history in terms of head coaches. Chief among them are Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, who paths intersected on Feb. 3, 2010.

The Lakers hosted the then-Charlotte Bobcats in a game that saw Kobe Bryant play through a foot issue. He began the night less than 100 percent and had his injury aggravated when Lamar Odom stepped on Bryant’s foot in the second quarter.

Bryant didn’t score in the fourth and finished with just five points on 2-for-12 shooting. He added two rebounds, six assists and two steals in what was his first single-digit scoring game of the season.

Odom paced the Lakers with 19 points off the bench, to go along with seven rebounds. Andrew Bynum had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Pau Gasol and Metta World Peace each chipped in 14 points.

The Lakers gave up 30 points in the final 12 minutes but hung on for a 99-97 victory. The win was Jackson’s 534th with the Lakers, which passed Riley for most in franchise history.

Jackson is also the winningest coach in Chicago Bulls history, with 545 victories and six NBA titles in nine seasons. In 11 seasons over two separate stints with the Lakers, Jackson won 610 games and five championships.

He remains the franchise leader in coaching wins, though his 67.6 winning percentage trails Riley’s 73.3 percent. Jackson ranks seventh all-time with 1,155 wins across his 20-year coaching career.

