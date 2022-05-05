This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal Scores 32 Points Against Kings In Decided Game 5 Of NBA Playoffs
Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
Robert Mora-NBAE via Getty Images

Up next

Author

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings became a full-fledged rivalry, they played to a closely contested first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. And on May 5, 2000, Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to a wire-to-wire 113-86 victory in Game 5.

It upheld the trend of the home team winning each game of the series. The Lakers jumped out to a 31-20 lead by the end of the first quarter, and outscored the Kings in each quarter except fourth, when both teams scored 24 points.

But by that point the game was well in hand. O’Neal finished with a game-high 32 points on 15-for-24 shooting from the field. He made just two of seven free throw attempts, but added 18 rebounds and four assists.

Kobe Bryant contributed with 17 points, while Glen Rice (14 points) and A.C. Green (10) were the only other Lakers to score in double-figures. Derek Fisher, Robert Horry and Rick Fox combined for 25 points.

The Kings were led by Chris Webber who had 20 points. No other Kings player had more than nine points, though six others scored at least eight points.

The Lakers went on to defeat the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semifinals, outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, then defeated the Indiana Pacers to claim the first of three consecutive NBA championships.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Says ‘Didn’t Have My Legs Underneath Me’ On Last-Second Miss In Loss To Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 105-102 to the L.A. Clippers on Friday, failing to turn a good performance into a victory yet again this season…

Carmelo Anthony Not Feeling Lingering Effects Of Hamstring Injury, Believes Lakers Are ‘Built For’ Second Half Of Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealt blow after blow this season when it comes to injuries, with Carmelo Anthony…

NBA Statement Explains Why Lakers’ LeBron James Wasn’t Forced To Quarantine After Attending Event

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made headlines this past week when he attended an event for his tequila company…
Rob Pelinka, Lakers

NBA Announces 2021 Free Agency To Begin On Aug. 2

With the NBA heading into the final stretch of the 2020-21 season, the league has announced that the start of free agency…