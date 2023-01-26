This Day In Lakers History: Wilt Chamberlain Scores 60 Points Against Cincinnati Royals

Wilt Chamberlain will forever be remembered for his NBA record 100 points in a single game, but there many other nights in which the big man was essentially unstoppable. One of which came Jan. 26, 1969, when Chamberlain led the Lakers to a 126-113 win over the Cincinnati Royals.

Chamberlain had a game-high 60 points, to go along with 21 rebounds. Somewhat remarkably, he was not the leading rebounder, as Jerry Lucas hit the glass to the tune of 24 boards.

Chamberlain made 22 of his 36 field goal attempts and went 16-for-24 from the free throw line. Prior to that point, his season high was 35 points. He scored 66 points nearly two weeks later.

The Lakers held a 31-28 lead over the Royals at the end of the first quarter and never trailed in the game over the next 36 minutes.

Los Angeles improved to 34-17, while the Royals dropped to 26-23.

Chamberlain went on to average 20.5 points and an NBA-best 21.1 rebounds per game. His 58.3 field goal percentage and 857 free throw attempts on the year were also tops in the league.

The Lakers finished with a 55-27 record that season, good for first in the Western division, but came up short to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in seven games.

