Thomas Bryant Believes Western Conference Finals Would’ve Been Different If He Was Still On Lakers Instead Of Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers had to right their wrongs at this past season’s trade deadline, essentially flipping the entire roster and starting fresh more than halfway through the year.

The deals that were made at the deadline proved to save the Lakers’ season and propel them into the playoffs where they would make some serious noise. The Lakers were four wins away from making the NBA Finals and competing for their 18th championship.

One of those players that was traded was center Thomas Bryant, who was an original draft pick of the Lakers and signed a veteran minimum contract in the summer of 2022. He was traded to Denver Nuggets, where he got to celebrate the first NBA Championship of his young career.

However, Bryant recently appeared on the “Outta Pocket” podcast and reflected on how the Western Conference Finals would have been different if he were still a Laker:

“For me personally, absolutely it would’ve [been different]. I’m not saying that we would’ve won or not gotten swept or anything, but just for me, knowing how I played with those guys over there [on the Lakers] and knowing how we locked into key teams and key players and knowing that we’ve beaten [the Nuggets] before, if I was on that team still, I feel like we could’ve stirred the pot a little bit.”

Bryant stepped up big offensively when Anthony Davis would miss time earlier in the season with the Lakers. Specifically on Dec. 16, Davis had injured his right foot during a game against the Nuggets and Bryant would put 21 points and six rebounds with the Lakers blowing out Nikola Jokic and his tough Denver team in the second half.

For a minimum contract, Bryant showed his offensive capabilities, averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds on 65.4% from the field and 44% from downtown in his 41 games, starting 21 with the Lakers. When dealt to the Nuggets, he did not see the floor much behind Jokic, however. Bryant appeared in 18 games, averaging 11 minutes with 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Bryant signed with the Miami Heat on Jul. 1, which was a two-year, $5.4 million contract. With the Heat losing Cody Zeller, Bryant may become the predominant backup behind center Bam Adebayo.

Lakers officially sign Gabe Vincent to three-year contract

After being swept in the Conference Finals, the Lakers have been active on the free agent market looking to improve around the margins. Former Heat guard Gabe Vince signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers to give them some backcourt depth.

Coming off an NBA Finals appearance and impressive postseason run, Vincent provides playoff experience and a battle-tested player who can start or come off the bench.

