Thunder Vs. Lakers 02/08/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-2 straight up in their last six games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but OKC hold a 4-2 against the spread advantage over that stretch. The Lakers will be looking for a win and cover on Monday night when they host the Thunder at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 12-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 10 home games this season, the Lakers are 6-4 SU and 4-6 ATS.

Thunder vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

What was expected to be an easy blowout win for Los Angeles as 14.5-point favorites turned into a double-overtime game on Saturday as the Lakers edged the Detroit Pistons 135-129 at home. LeBron James had 33 points and 11 assists in the win while Anthony Davis added 30 points in the victory.

There had been conflicting reports about Davis’ availability for this game against the Thunder heading into Monday, and the Lakers officially ruled him out due to Achilles tendinosis.

The Lakers are 8-0 SU in their last eight games as a double-digit favorite but are just 4-4 ATS over that stretch per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in Oklahoma City’s 120-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The 22-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 6.4 assists and 5.5 rebounds this season and is the only player on the team averaging more than 14 points per game.

Since a solid 5-4 SU and 6-3 ATS start to the season, the Thunder have cooled off over their last month of play with a 5-8 SU and 5-7-1 ATS record over their last 13 games.

Monday night’s total is set at 217.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in Oklahoma City’s last five games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has only four more road games during the first half of the season and only one back-to-back remaining over that stretch which doesn’t come until March. This leaves the team with options when it comes to taking precautions with any injuries to its star players like the one Davis is dealing with now.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.

