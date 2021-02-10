Thunder Vs. Lakers 02/10/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-3 against the spread over their last five games despite being 5-0 straight up over that stretch. The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second straight time on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is an 11-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Thunder are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games against the Lakers.

Thunder vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

With Anthony Davis on the sidelines with an Achilles injury, the Lakers trailed the Thunder for most of the night on Monday. But Los Angeles eventually forced overtime and won the game 119-112, failing to cover the spread as 10-point favorites but picking up a fifth straight win in the process.

LeBron James was sensational in 43 minutes of play racking up 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double in his last three games. Davis is questionable to return to action on Wednesday night.

The Lakers’ ATS struggles at home continued on Monday as the team fell to 4-7 ATS at home in 2020-21. Los Angeles is 7-4 SU over that stretch.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an outstanding game of his own on Monday with 29 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, but in the end it wasn’t enough to hold off James and the Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander will not play on Wednesday as he is dealing with a knee sprain that he suffered earlier this month against the Houston Rockets.

The shorthanded Thunder are also missing George Hill (thumb), Mike Muscala (concussion) and Trevor Ariza (personal).

Wednesday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER was 5-0 in Los Angeles’ previous five games before going OVER in the team’s last two overtime games.

Without Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are going to have trouble keeping up with the Lakers on offense whether Anthony Davis plays or not. His exclusion from the game might even give head coach Frank Vogel more incentive to rest Davis in what should now be a more manageable game for Los Angeles.

