Thunder vs. Lakers 08/05/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-1 straight up in their last five games against the Oklahoma City Thunder but are just 1-3 against the spread in those last four head-to-head meetings. The Lakers look to extend their winning streak against the Thunder to four on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. After playing two close games against Oklahoma City in November, the Lakers blew the Thunder out 125-110 in their last meeting back in January.

Thunder vs Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers bounced back nicely from their disappointing 107-92 loss to the Toronto Raptors with a 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Anthony Davis was dominant in the win with 42 points and 12 rebounds, feeling his shot throughout the night with four 3-pointers on eight attempts.

Los Angeles has clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with the victory and will face the winner of the play-in tournament in the first round of the postseason.

With the win and cover against Utah, Los Angeles improved to 10-4 SU and 8-6 ATS in its last 14 games as a favorite of eight points or less per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Oklahoma City was projected to finish towards the bottom of the NBA standings in 2019-20 after trading away Russell Westbrook and Paul George over the offseason. Instead, the Thunder have exceeded all expectations to earn a playoff spot this season as they entered the lockdown with a 40-24 SU and ATS record. The Thunder are 1-1 SU and ATS since the restart and will get an interesting test in this one against the Western Conference’s top team.

The OVER is 4-1 for totals bettors at online betting sites in Los Angeles’ last five games against the Thunder.

Los Angeles will be playing the first night of a back-to-back on Wednesday with the Houston Rockets on tap for Thursday night.

The Lakers already have the Western Conference locked up; the team has stated that it does not plan on resting starters ahead of this back-to-back, but you’d have to assume that Frank Vogel will at least limit the minutes of his big stars with nothing left to gain from these final five regular season contests.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.