Thunder Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: Chance For Season Series Sweep

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their five-game homestand by taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder for a second time. Without Alex Caruso and Anthony Davis, the Lakers defeated the Thunder 119-112 in a sloppy overtime affair on Monday night.

The Lakers were led by LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, marking his third triple-double of the season. Dennis Schroder added another 19 points, Montrezl Harrell had 21 and Wesley Matthews chipped in with 16.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high of 29 points to go along with 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Darius Bazley and Hamiduo Diallo added another 21 and 20 points, respectively. The Thunder will be without Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, on Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Caruso and Davis will return for the Lakers. Both are listed as questionable, and head coach Frank Vogel previously said the team hadn’t decided if Davis was likely to miss multiple games because of his right Achilles tendonosis.

James (left ankle sprain) is considered probable for the second straight meeting with the Thunder. James has yet to miss a game this season.

Regardless of who is on the floor, the Lakers will look to improve their 3-point shooting and reduce turnovers. They converted a meager 23.7% of attempts from behind the arc and turned the ball over 15 times on Monday.

On the offensive end, the Lakers only outscored the Thunder by four points in the paint, which is unacceptable against a team with an aging Al Horford as their starting center.

Thunder (10-13) Vs. Lakers (19-6)

7:00 p.m. PT, February 10, 2021

Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Dennis Schroder

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Marc Gasol

Key Reserves: Montrezl Harrell, Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker, Wesley Matthews

Projected Thunder starting lineup:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Theo Meladon

SF: Lugentz Dort

PF: Darius Bazley

C: Al Horford

Key Reserves: Kenrich Williams, Hamidou Diallo, Justin Jackson, Mike Muscala, Darius Miller

