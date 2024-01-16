Thunder Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Get Back On Track At Home

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder met, the former had arguably their best performance of the season as they dominated on the road. Now, the Lakers are hoping for a repeat performance and, hopefully, one that actually jump starts a win streak the team is sorely in need of.

That last contest saw LeBron James drop 40 points while knocking down all five of his 3-point attempts. Expecting that from him again on this night would be unfair, but the Lakers need him once again to control the game as only he can. James missed the team’s last game with an ankle injury but is back in the lineup for this one.

The Lakers also need a return to form from Anthony Davis. After an outstanding two-month stretch, Davis has produced back-to-back rough outings including a 5-for-21 stinker against the Jazz. While he does deserve credit for contributing elsewhere with 15 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, the Lakers simply can’t produce enough offense without Davis dominating inside.

As is always the case, however, it will be the role players who will be key for the Lakers’ potential victory. D’Angelo Russell had his best game of the season in Utah with 39 points, but the Lakers will need him to keep up that level of aggression and efficiency in the short spurts he plays. Russell has been dealing with an illness so could be limited in this one.

He is back in the starting lineup though as Darvin Ham is going back to a familiar group with Russell and Austin Reaves in the backcourt.

Still though, A lot of pressure will also be on bench guys like Jarred Vanderbilt and Max Christie as well since they will likely be the primary defenders on Thunder All-NBA guard Shai Gilgious-Alexander. It is impossible to shut him down, but the Lakers must make life hard and try to keep him out of the paint as much as possible.

The Lakers’ defense will be tested at all levels as the Thunder rank second in the NBA in 3-point percentage but are also third in the league in points in the paint. Gilgious-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the key to everything as they are the Thunder’s top creators who thrive at getting in the paint and then kicking out to shooters.

The Thunder also thrive where the Lakers are weak as they rank at the top of the league in points off turnovers, so taking care of the ball will be absolutely crucial on this night. Davis making life tough on Chet Holmgren would be great as well as he is one of the league’s best weakside shot blockers and the Thunder’s only big man.

This is a meeting of two teams going in opposite directions. The Thunder have won nine of their last 11 games since the last time these two teams played, while the Lakers have lost seven of 10. Oklahoma City will likely be motivated to erase the memory of that last game, but the Lakers should be desperate and come out on fire to try and end this losing streak before it gets any worse.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-11)

7:30 p.m. PT, January 15, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilr, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood

Projected Thunder starting lineup:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Josh Giddey

SF: Jalen Williams

PF: Lu Dort

C: Chet Holmgren

Key Reserves: Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams

