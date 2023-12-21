Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Always Tries To ‘Cook’ Lakers’ LeBron James

The future of the NBA might lay in Anthony Edwards’ hands as he’s got the Minnesota Timberwolves atop the Western Conference standings with a 19-5 record entering play Thursday night.

The Timberwolves look like a legitimate title contender this season, and leading the charge is Edwards, who has morphed into the league’s next superstar. Edwards showed he was a capable alpha during the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and his strong play has continued into the regular season.

Edwards is currently averaging around 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, showing off a more complete game. He has been scoring on every team this year and only looks to be getting even better.

In an interview with Complex, Edward admitted he has been taking all opponents seriously but really wants to get the best of LeBron James:

“Everybody, for real,” Edwards said. “I always try to do that versus LeBron but it never goes as planned because they always double-team me. I always try to cook LeBron because he’s the best player in the league right now. He’s been the best player for a long time. That’s the main person who I try to cook. Him or KD. But they never guard me one-on-one.”

Edwards was talking about players who guard him one-on-one, and unfortunately for him he doesn’t get many chances to because the Los Angeles Lakers do often send him his way. However, James has massive amounts of respect for Edwards who he shouted out in the middle of Team USA’s run.

The two are both former No. 1 overall picks who had lofty expectations placed upon them, and James and Edwards were able to meet those heights. Now, Edwards is hoping to follow in James’ footsteps as the next face of the NBA.

The Lakers will play the Timberwolves twice before the start of the new year, with the first matchup coming this Thursday in Minnesota. Edwards will likely want to go right at James on the floor, and that’s going to be something fans are eagerly waiting for.

Anthony Edwards names all-time starting five

Edwards is well on his way to accomplishing great things in the NBA, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant, who he named in his all-time starting five. Rounding out the lineup was Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’neal, two Lakers who led the franchise to a “three-peat” and are widely considered to be the best one-two punch ever.

