As the Los Angeles Lakers report for training camp, their focus as far as game planning goes will be on the Minnesota Timberwolves as they play them in their first preseason and regular season games.

That preparation will look a little difference now, however, as on the final weekend before Media Days kick off the 2024-25 season, the Timberwolves have completed a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks.

Minnesota is sending former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for a package that includes Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and draft compensation with the Charlotte Hornets getting involved as a third team, via The Athletic:

The New York Knicks have acquired four-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Athletic. The Knicks will send the Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo, forward Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons. The draft pick via the Pistons is top 13 protected in 2025, top 11 in 2026 and top nine in 2027. If it does not convey by then, it turns into a second-round pick. As part of the deal, the Knicks also will send DaQuan Jeffries and future draft compensation to the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell The Athletic.

This is a huge trade going down just before the start of the season that could shake up the landscape for both conferences.

The Knicks are getting an All-Star caliber center in Towns after losing Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, completing an impressive starting five that also includes Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

On the Minnesota side of things, they are parting ways with one of the faces of their franchise after nine seasons. Coming off their first Western Conference Finals appearance, they will shake things up by swapping out Towns for Randle’s expiring contract and DiVincenzo.

Lakers facing Timberwolves on Opening Night

It won’t be long before the Lakers get a look at the new-look Timberwolves as they will host them as part of the NBA’s Opening Night slate on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. PT.

How the Lakers match up with Minnesota after this trade will be interesting to see as they have typically struggled against the Timberwolves’ front line.

While losing Towns is a plus, it may mean more minutes for Naz Reid, who has torched the Lakers in recent years. The oddsmakers still view the Timberwolves as slight favorites as the Lakers are 1.5-point underdogs, per BetUS Sportsbook & Casino.

