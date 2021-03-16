Timberwolves Vs. Lakers 03/16/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 2-0 straight up and against the spread start to the second half of the season. The Lakers will look to keep things rolling at home on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles is an 8.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Timberwolves are just 3-16 SU over their last 19 games on the road.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell scored 27 points off the bench in Los Angeles’ 128-97 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The result was never really in doubt with the Lakers up 65-50 at the half which was just the type of game Los Angeles was looking for on the first night of a back-to-back. Since going 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in their previous nine games on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers are just 2-4 SU and ATS in their last six such spots.

The Lakers are 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves with an average margin of victory of 20.3 points per game over that stretch per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points to help lead the Timberwolves to a 114-112 upset over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Minnesota is now 2-1 SU and 3-0 ATS over its last three games after going 0-9 SU and ATS over its previous nine games. Allowing 108.5 points per game over those two wins makes a huge difference; the Timberwolves have allowed 129.7 points per game over their last six losses.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 223 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-2 in Minnesota’s last eight games.

Los Angeles has had the Timberwolves’ number in recent years. That trend is likely to continue as long as the Lakers play to their normal standard in the defensive zone. Points shouldn’t be too difficult to come by on Tuesday against this Minnesota defense that ranks 28th in the NBA allowing 116.8 points per game.

