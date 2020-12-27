Timberwolves Vs. Lakers 12/27/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

After rolling to a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Lakers will be back in action on Sunday night as they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves as double-digit betting favorites on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Lakers topped the Mavericks 138-115 and covered the spread as six-point betting favorites behind a 28-point performance from Anthony Davis. Los Angeles is set as a 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, with the total pegged at 226.5 points at sports betting sites.

Davis added eight rebounds and five assists in the win over the Mavericks on Friday night, while LeBron James was good for 22 points and 10 assists in the contest. Montrezl Harrell also scored 22 points in the win, while Dennis Schroder had 18 points, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 13 points. Marc Gasol was held to two points but grabbed nine rebounds.

That win followed up the Lakers’ 116-109 opening-night loss as two-point chalk to the Clippers back on Tuesday night and squared Los Angeles’ record at 1-1 both straight up and against the spread heading into their third game of the season. The OVER is 2-0 over that stretch.

The Lakers only faced the Timberwolves once last season, winning 142-125 as 9.5-point betting favorites last December in an easy OVER result for totals bettors. Overall, though, the Lakers are just 3-7 both SU and ATS in their last 10 games against the Timberwolves dating back to April 2017, with the OVER only paying off four times over that stretch of 10 games.

Minnesota began its season with a 111-101 win as 5.5-point home favorites against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday, then faced the Utah Jazz as 9.5-point road underdogs on Saturday night and pulled off a 116-111 upset victory. D’Angelo Russell had 25 points for the Timberwolves in that contest, with Karl-Anthony Towns adding 16 points and 12 rebounds.

