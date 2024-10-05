Timberwolves Vs. Lakers Preseason Preview: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Out In First Look Under JJ Redick

Oftentimes, the very first preseason game for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers that is returning primarily the same roster doesn’t have much to look out for. But that is far from the case as the Lakers’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a preview of the regular season opener between these two teams, offers the first look at new head coach JJ Redick and what he will bring to the table.

However, it will be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are sitting out after three hard days of practice and a summer Olympic run.

Obviously with just a handful of practices under their belt, this contest won’t be a full look at all of the plays and systems Redick is implementing. But multiple players have had high praise for Redick already and there is a high level of anticipation for how the Lakers will look under his guide.

Of particular note within the starting lineup, the usage of Austin Reaves will be watched very closely. Redick has spoken about Reaves being expected to take on a larger role as a primary creator. Additionally, Rui Hachimura crashing the offensive glass has been something spoken about as well.

Which players will make up the reserves in Redick’s ideal nine-man rotation will be decided throughout this preseason and that will be watched extremely closely. Max Christie has received a ton of praise from coaches and players alike and Gabe Vincent will be chomping at the bit to get out there and make up for what was essentially a lost season.

But Jalen Hood-Schifino, last year’s first round pick, has turned some heads in training camp so far as well and this year’s first-rounder Dalton Knecht will be battling for minutes as well along with veteran Cam Reddish who was a starter on this team for much of last year. And all that is before mentioning Bronny James, who will almost certainly have more eyes on him than anyone else on the court.

The frontcourt doesn’t have quite as much going on, especially with Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood both out due to injury and Christian Koloko still not cleared by the NBA. But two-way center Colin Castleton has a chance to carve out a role for himself as well and his growth is undoubtedly worth keeping an eye on.

For the Timberwolves, they just completed a massive trade that brought in former Laker Julius Randle as well as the talented Donte DiVincenzo. How everything fits next to rising superstar Anthony Edwards will be crucial as they begin their road to build on their Western Conference Finals appearance last season, although both Edwards and Randle won’t play in this game.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-0) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)

7:30 p.m. PT, October 4, 2024

Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Max Christie

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James

Projected Timberwolves Starting Lineup:

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Donte DiVincenzo

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Naz Reid

C: Rudy Gobert

Key Reserves: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Rob Dillingham, Luka Garza

