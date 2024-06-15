TNT’s Charles Barkley Announces His Retirement From Broadcasting After 2024-25 Season

For the past couple of decades, many would argue that the best, most popular and beloved sports show in America has been Inside the NBA on TNT. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have an undeniable chemistry and never fail to deliver both excellent analysis and entertainment every time they are on camera.

Unfortunately for basketball fans everywhere, it looks as if that show’s time on air is coming to an end. The NBA is close to finalizing a new TV rights deal, one in which Turner Sports may not be a part of, meaning unless another station were to pick up the show, next season will be the last of the popular program.

It is still possible that a network could do that, but even if that is the case, it won’t be the same as Barkley announced that next season, regardless of what else happens, will be his last as a broadcaster, via Awful Announcing:

🚨 Charles Barkley: "I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But, I have made the decision the myself- no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television… I'm not going to another network… Next year, I'm going to just retire after 25 years." 🚨 pic.twitter.com/E966rKo7X4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2024

Barkley became one of the biggest figures in all of sports media due to his lack of filter and willingness to say whatever he feels, where many others would fall back. Barkley is arguably the biggest reason Inside the NBA rose so quickly in popularity and his back and forths with Smith and especially Shaq are absolutely hilarious.

Even if Inside the NBA were to be picked up by another network, it just won’t be the same without Barkley at the desk as well. If next season really is the last of Barkley on-air then everyone would be wise to enjoy and appreciate what he and the rest of the crew have brought to the fans for more than two decades.

Shaquille O’Neal pays homage to NBA & Lakers legend Jerry West

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and many other NBA legends were deeply hurt by the recent passing of the legendary Jerry West. O’Neal had a very close relationship with West, who met with the big man and convinced him to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996.

O’Neal paid homage to West on Instagram, saying that he knew his life was forever changed after the first time he met West while adding that he deserves to be the NBA logo forever and thanking him for everything he has done for so many people both on and off the court.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!