Top-10 Lakers Games Of 2019-20 NBA Season: No. 2 At Mavericks (11/1/19)

With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, many are looking to see who will take the torch and lead the next generation of players.

Arguably the leader of the pack is Luka Doncic, who got off to a scintillating start to the 2019-20 NBA season. When the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks in their first meeting of the new season, the leader of the current generation battled the leader of the future in a game that delivered on every level.

Doncic and the Mavericks controlled the first two quarters, holding a 10-point lead going into halftime. The Lakers stormed back to start the third quarter with a 10-0 run, but the Mavericks withstood their push and were able to maintain a nine-point lead heading into the final quarter. However, the Lakers kept fighting.

James and Anthony Davis continued to push the Lakers in the fourth quarter, refusing to give in but Doncic seemingly had an answer to everything. The two teams traded baskets in the final minutes as the lead flip-flopped back and forth before Doncic found Dorian Finney-Smith for a three-pointer to put Dallas ahead by two with under a minute remaining. Los Angeles failed to score but got a break as Dwight Powell split a pair of free throws that could have made it a two-possession game.

Instead, the Lakers trailed by just three points with 6.4 seconds remaining, setting up for the biggest play of the game.

James drove baseline while Dwight Howard set an excellent (possibly illegal) screen to free up Danny Green. James whit Green perfectly who pump-faked, allowed Seth Curry to fly by before calmly rising up and nailing a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

The Lakers never looked back from there, scoring the first seven points of overtime thanks to James’ brilliance. Doncic responded with five straight points himself, but James put the game away with a stepback three-pointer and a pair of free throws, allowing the Lakers to hold off the Mavericks for a 119-110 overtime win.

James was unbelievable with 39 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists, and four steals. Not to be outdone, Doncic finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 rebounds as the two became the oldest and youngest players to record a triple-double in the same game. Davis also added 31 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks while Danny Green chipped in 14 points as well.

This was undoubtedly the best game of the beginning part of the season, an absolute classic showcasing two of the premier players in the league today and an early sign the Lakers could go into a hostile environment, under pressure, and come out with a win.

Lakers (4-1)

Mavericks (3-2)