Top-10 Lakers Games To Look Forward To In 2023-24 Season

It is that time of the year once again and unlike last season, there is a lot of positive energy surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. The full schedule for the 2023-24 regular season has been released and players and fans alike can begin circling games that they are looking forward to most.

After the outstanding end to last season which saw the Lakers fight into the playoffs and make a run to the Western Conference Finals, many were curious to see how the franchise would look to improve in the offseason. Instead of focusing on a star, the Lakers instead prioritized continuity, retaining key free agents like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura while bringing in talented vets like Gabe Vincent and Taurean Prince to surround what remains one of the best duos in the NBA in Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

All of this has led to the Lakers being viewed as one of the favorites out West and, as usual, plenty of eyes will be on them all season long. But these contests in particular will be watched extremely closely.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets – Tuesday, October 24

This game needs very little explanation. Not only is it opening night. Not only is it ring night for the NBA Champion Nuggets. But Denver swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals and the Nuggets, namely head coach Michael Malone, haven’t kept the Lakers name out of their mouth since.

The Lakers have championship aspirations and what better way to see where they stand than on the road against the defending champs. Despite being swept, every game in that series was close and decided in the fourth quarter.

James, Davis and Reaves will be determined to show this is a different year and they will plan on showing that they are on par with the Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be looking to send a message to the Lakers and the rest of the league that last year was no fluke and they are still top dogs.

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Lakers – Thursday, October 26

The Lakers’ second contest doesn’t get any easier as they kick off their slate of home contests against the Phoenix Suns, another team viewed as a potential title contender due to their star core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Ayton and the newly-acquired Bradley Beal.

No one is quite sure how this will work with Phoenix and they have gone the opposite route of the Lakers by going with star players while potentially sacrificing some depth. These are two of the most intriguing teams coming into the season and is absolutely must-watch as they look to measure themselves against each other.

Additionally, James and Durant have not faced off against each other since Christmas Day of 2018 so can the Basketball Gods please have pity on us and allow these two to share a floor once again? Thanks.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers – Wednesday, November 1

The Battle of Los Angeles has not gone the Lakers’ way in a long time. The Lakers have lost 11 straight games to their Crypto.com Arena co-tenants with their last win coming inside the 2020 bubble, allowing the Lakers to clinch the top seed in the West that year.

Since then, the Clippers have dominated regardless of who has been on the court and thanks to injuries, that seems to change every game. But with this contest taking place early in the season ,the chances of LeBron, Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George all being on the court is higher than usual.

It will also be another chance for Russell Westbrook to exact a little more revenge on the Lakers and show that they were the problem rather than him. Though how last season ended for each would seem to answer that question.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Los Angeles Lakers – Tuesday, November 14

Ja Morant will be suspended and Dillon Brooks is now in Houston, but make no mistake, the Grizzlies still emerged as one of the Lakers’ fiercest rivals last season and the home crowd will make sure Memphis hears it when they take the court on this night.

The Lakers took out the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs last year with Davis sending a message to Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. about who is really the league’s premier defensive big man.

Regardless of who is on the court, Memphis is undoubtedly still angry at the Lakers taking them out in the postseason and the Lakers will gladly try and replicate the outcome of the last time these two teams shared the court. This will also be the second group stage game for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament so stakes are slightly higher.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Philadelphia 76ers – Monday, November 27

Davis always seems to get up for his games against the other top bigs and Joel Embiid is chief among them. Last season, the two battled it out in an unbelievably thrilling game in which the Lakers seemed out of it, then suddenly had a chance to win, before Philly pulled away in overtime.

Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds while Davis had 31 and 12 himself, but what he likely remembers is missing a free throw that would have given the Lakers a one-point lead with three seconds left after they improbably erased a nine-point lead in the last 30 seconds.

Right now, the 76ers are dealing with some drama surrounding James Harden and whether he will take the floor, but as long as Davis and Embiid are suited up, it’s a battle worth watching.

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers – Monday, December 25

I mean, come on. Does this really need an explanation? It’s the Lakers. It’s the Celtics. It’s Christmas Day. What more needs to be said?

These two franchises will forever be the biggest rivals in the league and both are chasing that 18th NBA Championship to be alone atop the rest of the league. Both teams were also taken out in the conference finals last season and gave new max extensions to one half of their superstar duos in Davis and Jaylen Brown.

If these two teams were at the bottom of the standings this would still be on the list, but they are both so close to championship level which only makes this that much more of an intense contest. And oh yeah, Tatum fouled LeBron, show ’em again, Pat!

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors – Saturday, January 27

The Lakers and Warriors had an extremely entertaining second-round series with the former ultimately coming out on top in six games. Both have experienced championship glory in the past and are looking to show they are still at that level and ready to make one more run to the top.

The rivalry between Stephen Curry and James stretches back nearly a decade at this point and any time they’re on the court it is under the brightest lights. But the difference-maker in the playoffs was Davis and if the Warriors still don’t have an answer for him, the Lakers still have the biggest advantage.

Even though neither is coming into this year as the champ, the Warriors and Lakers remain the standard for most other franchises and each wants that top spot in the end and know they’ll have to go through the other to get it.

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks – Saturday, February 3

There is only one trip to New York and Madison Square Garden each year for the Lakers and both teams are coming into this season in a much better position than last year. Both made playoff runs to a level many didn’t expect them to get to and are now looking to take that next step.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson turned into an All-Star caliber player last year and was selected for Team USA, where he is a teammate of Reaves, so there will surely be a bit of a rivalry there.

Both James and Davis have had legendary nights at the World’s Most Famous Arena, so maybe it’s time for Reaves to let the New York crowd know that he is Him this year.

San Antonio Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers – Friday, February 23

Victor Wembenyama has been called the most hyped prospect since a certain someone came into the league 20 years ago in 2003. While the Lakers and Spurs will face off earlier this season in San Antonio, this contest will be Wembenyama’s first under the lights of Los Angeles, which is an experience unlike any other.

Facing off against Davis is tough test for Wembenyama as he creates a different type of pressure with his ability to do basically anything on the defensive end and that will surely be the most watched matchup.

The Spurs are one of the few teams not really expected to be a real contender, but there is only one first and Wembenyama’s first game at the Crypto.com Arena is something you won’t want to miss.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Los Angeles Lakers – Friday, March 8

It’s Anthony Davis vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. That’s it. That’s the reason.

Once again, Davis always seems to step up in these kinds of games and one of his best games of last season came in Milwaukee when he dropped 44 and 10 to get the Lakers a win over the Bucks. Giannis was no slouch himself with 40 points, but the two always seem to be compared.

Many question the kind of player Davis would be if he gave the nightly effort that Giannis does and at this point of the season, both teams will be jockeying for playoff position giving this game even more meaning.