Top-10 Lakers Games To Look Forward To In 2024-25 Season

Every year, the NBA releases its schedule for the upcoming season, and everyone begins circling the dates they are looking forward to most. That is always the case for the Los Angeles Lakers as other teams always have them circled as one of the most important games of the year and LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the squad have to be prepared to get everyone’s best shot.

This season might be even more anticipated than usual. The Lakers are coming off a disappointing first-round exit, and while the roster is basically the same, they did bring in a new coach in JJ Redick. But after the outstanding performance of LeBron and Davis for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics, there is a bit of renewed energy surrounding the Lakers.

But with an extremely deep Western Conference, the road won’t be easy. Nonetheless, there are always games that just are a bit more anticipated than the rest and these are the 10 we have our eyes on most.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers – October 22

The Lakers are pretty much guaranteed to get a premier game on Opening Night, and that is certainly the case here as they host rising superstar Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, one of the favorites in the Western Conference to start the season.

The Lakers lost three of four games to Minnesota last season, but this serves as a test to see exactly where the Lakers stand against one of the best teams in the league. Davis tends to really step it up any time he faces Rudy Gobert, and LeBron will need to be locked in to hold off a challenge from the man in Edwards, whom many see as the next face of the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers @ San Antonio Spurs – November 15

This is not only the first meeting of the season between the Lakers and Spurs, led by young phenom Victor Wembanyama, which comes after LeBron and Davis led Team USA to a Gold Medal over Wembanyama and France at the 2024 Olympics, but it is also the first game of the Emirates NBA Cup.

Last season, the Lakers became the first-ever NBA Cup Champions, and this contest is the first step toward them defending that crown. Last season, the intensity of these games was much higher than the standard regular-season games, and the Lakers will have to go on the road and send a message that the NBA Cup still goes through them.

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers – November 23

No team has had the Lakers number more over the past two seasons than the Denver Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. They have eliminated the Lakers from the playoffs in back-to-back years and beat the Lakers eight times in nine games last year.

Making it more frustrating is that the Lakers held double-digit leads in three of the four playoff losses, and even the Nuggets themselves know that L.A. should’ve come out on top. The Nuggets are the cloud hanging over the Lakers’ head and LeBron and Davis have to lead them in taking down Denver and getting over this hump that they just haven’t been able to for two years now.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers – November 29

The Thunder were the top seed in the West last year and come into this season as the favorites after some impressive offseason moves including adding long-time Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso. But the Lakers owned the Thunder last season, dominating them in the paint and taking three of four games during the regular season.

The Lakers were an awful matchup, and many feel that had they played in the playoffs, the Lakers would’ve come out on top. The Thunder had no answer for LeBron and Davis, and if that continues to be the case, even the greatness of MVP-candidate Shai Gilgious-Alexander won’t be enough. The Lakers can show they still have the number of the top team in the West.

It should also be noted that this will be the final group-stage game of the Emirates NBA Cup, so the stakes are even higher.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors – December 25

Not much really needs to be said to explain the importance of this game. First, it’s Christmas Day, the premier day of the NBA regular season calendar. Second, it’s the latest matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. While their friendship grew during their run on Team USA together, all of that goes out the window when they square off on an NBA Court.

But this is also a crucial meeting between two veteran-led former championship teams who are trying to show they are still amongst the best in the West. The Lakers and Warriors always seem to produce at least one amazing game every year. Last season’s double-OT thriller was arguably the best NBA regular-season game, period, and this game will have more eyes on it than maybe any other across the league.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks – January 7

It’s already enough that the Mavericks are the defending Western Conference Champions and home to arguably the best young player in the league, Luka Doncic. But Dallas also outbid the Lakers for one of their top free agency targets in Klay Thompson, not to mention former Lakers guard Spencer Dinwiddie returned to the Mavericks this offseason as well.

Not only is it a test against a Western Conference favorite, but it also gives the Lakers a chance to show a couple of players that they could’ve been much better off in purple and gold.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Los Angeles Clippers – January 19

The Clippers have finally moved out of our house and got their own arena where they don’t hang banners. This will be the Lakers’ first trip to the Intuit Dome, and it would only be right for them to treat it like Rick James did Charlie Murphy’s couch.

The city of Los Angeles will always belong to the Lakers, and the Clippers have been trying so hard to get out from under their shadow. This new arena is their first real step in that journey, and the Lakers coming in and getting a win on their first trip would let it be known that it will never happen.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics – January 23

It’s Lakers vs. Celtics, enough said. They’re the defending NBA Champions and moved back ahead in all-time championships.

It will always and forever be, Buck Foston.

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks – February 1

The Lakers only get one game every year at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, but this season has a little extra surrounding it. There are only so many more times LeBron James will take this court, and this could be his very last.

Additionally, the buzz surrounding the Knicks is higher than it has been in over a decade with Jalen Brunson being beloved and New York making a major addition in Mikal Bridges. The Knicks are one of the best teams in the East and LeBron and Davis will need to put on a show to leave MSG with a win, but there will be very few nights with a bigger stage and brighter lights than this contest.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Milwaukee Bucks – March 13

Every season the Bucks and Lakers have at least one ridiculous showdown with Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo going head-to-head and last year saw two of those games with the Lakers making huge comebacks and coming out on top both times despite LeBron James not playing in either.

A double-OT thriller saw Austin Reaves post a triple-double on the road while the contest in LA was home to D’Angelo Russell’s 44-point night. The Bucks have re-tooled this offseason and want to be back amongst the NBA’s elite so once again they will provide a stiff test to the Lakers.

