Top Scorers for the Lakers This NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have experienced significant roster changes, which have impacted their offensive dynamics. As the team continues to battle for positioning in the Western Conference, certain players have consistently delivered on the scoreboard, positively impacting today’s odds for the Lakers. It’s worth noting that Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, who were among the Lakers’ top scorers earlier in the season, have since been traded. Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in the trade that brought Luka Dončić to the Lakers, while Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Below are the top five scorers for the Lakers this season, along with a breakdown of their impact.

1. LeBron James – 24.5 PPG

Even at 39, LeBron James remains a dominant scorer, averaging 24.5 points per game. His efficiency remains elite, shooting 51.6% from the field and an impressive 39.1% from three. James has also maintained his role as a playmaker, dishing out 9.0 assists per game, proving he can still run the offense while putting up big scoring numbers. LeBron’s most significant strength remains his ability to get to the rim. He mixes power with finesse, finishing at 57% inside the arc while keeping defenses honest with his improved three-point shooting. His consistent scoring and all-around impact make him one of the league’s most closely watched players.

2. Austin Reaves – 19.1 PPG

Austin Reaves has stepped up as the Lakers’ second-leading scorer with 19.1 points per game. His 44.8% field goal percentage isn’t elite, but he makes up for it with 36.4% shooting from three and an 86.2% free throw percentage. Reaves has become a trusted option in the Lakers’ offensive system. He’s not just a spot-up shooter—he creates his shots, gets to the line, and facilitates for others with 6.1 assists per game.

3. Rui Hachimura – 13.0 PPG

Rui Hachimura has solidified his role as a key offensive piece, averaging 13.0 points per game on an efficient 50.7% shooting. His ability to stretch the floor with a 42.7% three-point shooting percentage has made him an ideal complement to the Lakers’ stars. Hachimura’s scoring comes in a variety of ways. He can post up, attack mismatches, and hit shots from beyond the arc. While he isn’t a primary offensive option, his consistency and efficiency make him invaluable.

4. Dorian Finney-Smith – 10.4 PPG

Recently acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith brings a solid scoring touch to the Lakers lineup. Averaging 10.4 points per game, Finney-Smith is known for his 3-and-D capabilities. He’s shooting a career-high 43.5% from 3-point range this season, providing much-needed perimeter scoring.

5. Shake Milton – 7.4 PPG

Also part of the recent trade with the Nets, Shake Milton adds depth to the Lakers’ backcourt. While his scoring average of 7.4 points per game is modest, Milton brings playmaking ability and additional shooting to the team’s rotation.

Player to Watch: Luka Dončić

Recently acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić has only played two games for the Lakers this season due to a left calf strain. However, his potential impact on the team’s scoring cannot be overstated. In his limited action, Dončić has averaged 15.0 points per game, scoring third on the team despite the small sample size. Stay on top of NBA updates to track as Dončić recovers and integrates into the Lakers’ system; he is expected to climb the scoring ladder rapidly. His proven ability to score, create for others, and impact the game in multiple ways makes him a player to watch closely as the season progresses.